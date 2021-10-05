Two-car crash in Christchurch

A person has been seriously injured after a two-car crash in Hornby, Christchurch.
Emergency services are responding to the crash on Main South Rd at about 12.20pm on Tuesday.
A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, a rapid responder and a manager are still on scene and are treating one patient in a serious condition.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews from Ilam and Wigram are attending.
Fire crews are assisting ambulance and police and nobody is reported to be trapped.
It appears a car has left the road narrowly missing a nearby business.
A police spokesperson said the road is down to one lane and there are significant delays.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.