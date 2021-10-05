Two-car crash in Christchurch

The crash happened on Main South Rd at bout 12.20pm on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

A person has been seriously injured after a two-car crash in Hornby, Christchurch.

Emergency services are responding to the crash on Main South Rd at about 12.20pm on Tuesday.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, a rapid responder and a manager are still on scene and are treating one patient in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews from Ilam and Wigram are attending.

Fire crews are assisting ambulance and police and nobody is reported to be trapped.

It appears a car has left the road narrowly missing a nearby business.

A police spokesperson said the road is down to one lane and there are significant delays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.