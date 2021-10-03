Voyager 2021 media awards
Wellington traffic: One dead in crash involving car, motorbike in Johnsonville

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Wellington.

Police say the crash, on Moorefield Rd in Johnsonville, was reported to them shortly before 5am.

"The person riding the motorcycle died at the scene," police said.

The road remains closed.

Motorists in the area are advised that the road is now closed where Moorefield Rd intersects with Haumia St and again with Broderick Rd.

There is also a cordon at the intersection of Stephen St and Moorefield Rd.