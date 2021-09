Police are at the scene of a crash in Christchurch. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Hornby in Christchurch.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash on Halswell Junction Rd near the intersection of Shands Rd at about 7.40pm.

Initial indications are, there are serious injuries.

Specific information, including the number of people involved and their injuries is yet to be determined.

Cordons and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.