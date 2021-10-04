Two dead, five injured in two serious crashes in South Island

A serious crash has taken place on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin. Photo / ODT / Stephen Jaquiery

Two people have died in two separate crashes in the South Island.

Police confirmed a person died and two others are injured after a crash, reported to have involved a truck, a ute and a car, on SH1 in Dunedin's Karitane.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash on Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd at about 7.20am.

The road is closed and traffic management is being put in place.

A police spokesperson said the stretch of road is expected to be closed to all traffic for some time while the scene is cleared.

Light vehicles will be diverted at Coast Rd, and heavy vehicles will need to seek alternative routes.

Meanwhile, a person died after an accident on State Highway 7, Weka Pass Rd, last night.

Emergency services were called to the area - between Waipara and Waikari - about 10.15pm after reports of a serious crash between two vehicles.

Three other people involved in the crash suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Police said the road - which had been closed for some time - has since been reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police say.