Two by Twos: Ex-church members break lifetime of silence over sex-abuse claims

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
22 mins to read

Former members of the Two by Twos church are breaking their silence. Photo / George Heard

  • Former members of a notoriously secretive religious sect have started speaking out in the past few weeks about their experiences. Some have disclosed historic sexual abuse. Most have described the high-control group as a “cult”.
  • All shared serious concerns about the safety of those they left behind – in allegations ranging from a culture of silence over child sexual abuse to the presence of a convicted sex offender at church meetings.
  • But why now? Why have they waited so long to lift the lid on the group they were born and raised in, and how has the current church overseer responded? Senior journalist Anna Leask reports.

He was just 9 when an older boy in the church started to sexually abuse him.

His abuser was not an elder or a worker. He was about 15 or 16 and a professing member of the – someone who had committed publicly to the church, elevating them in status and allowing them to speak at meetings.

