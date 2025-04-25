Last year, the FBI launched a global investigation into the church, described by some as a cult, after several former members made allegations of sexual abuse.
In February, the New Zealand Police became involved, and members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.
Dean told the Herald no authorities had been in contact with him or other church leaders.
But if they did, the church would “cooperate fully”.
“The FBI and the New Zealand Police have not contacted us regarding the investigation we hear of in media reports,“ he said.
“Nor are we aware of our NZ Fellowship being under any investigation.
“We do understand that some individuals who are and have been members of our fellowship have or are being investigated for allegations of child sexual assault, and in some cases, charges have been laid.
“We will cooperate fully with any authorities should they request any information we may hold.”
Dean said the church had “put in place safeguards to protect children”.
“When notified of abuse we take steps to mitigate any immediate risk to children - consulting with police when the abuse has been reported to them and following their advice.
“We encourage and support people to report to police. This is noted in various documents on the (church) website including in the guidelines published under the New Zealand section.”
Last week Detective Inspector Warwick McKee - the national manager of adult sexual assault and child protection - confirmed 27 New Zealand-based people had recently reported allegations of sexual abuse within the Two by Twos.
The then-57-year-old filmed them at his school and at a shopping mall, as well as other locations that have been suppressed.
Analysis of his computer showed he had accessed the videos he had made more than 400 times.
At his sentencing in the Christchurch District Court, Judge Emma Smith sentenced Martin to 10 months of home detention, ordered him to undergo rehabilitation for his sexual deviancy and banned him from having contact with any girls under the age of 16.
The judge at the time said Martin was a church elder.
Last week, multiple sources confirmed to the Herald this week that the “church” was the Two by Twos.
And a man in his 80s is currently before the courts facing a raft of charges, including sodomy and bestiality, spanning almost two decades.
RNZ reported he was a member of the Two by Twos. A number of sources have confirmed this to the Herald this week.
The man has denied the offending and currently has name suppression.
He is accused of 12 counts of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16, two indecent acts on a boy aged between 12 and 16, one charge of sodomy on a person under 16 and one charge of bestiality.
The four complainants were aged between 12 and 15 at the time of the alleged offending, in the 1970s and 1980s.
