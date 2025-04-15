Douglas Haora Martin in 2013 when he was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Photo / NZME

Martin, then 57, filmed them at his school and at a shopping mall, as well as other locations that have been suppressed.

Analysis of his computer showed he had accessed the videos he had made more than 400 times.

At his sentencing in the Christchurch District Court, Judge Emma Smith sentenced Martin to 10 months of home detention, ordered him to undergo rehabilitation for his sexual deviancy and banned him from having contact with any girls under the age of 16.

The judge at the time said Martin was a church elder.

Now, multiple sources have confirmed to the Herald this week that the “church” was the Two by Twos.

One source said that while Martin was no longer an elder, he remained “embedded” in the group. Close family members are also associated.

In 2013 Doug Martin pleaded guilty to 20 charges of filming up girls' skirts over a six-month period. Photo / George Heard

A website established to “inform, guide and support” people who have been abused within the group revealed Martin hosted regular worship meetings at his home before his arrest.

“The meeting was removed from his home in early January 2013,” it states.

The Herald approached Martin at his Christchurch home for comment.

A website set up for people abused within the Two by Twos religious movement names Douglas Martin as an elder. Photo / Wings for Truth

When asked about his involvement with the group, he said: “Can you unpack that a little bit? I’d just like to know where this is going.”

Martin was asked if he knew National MP Hamish Campbell who was last week revealed as being associated with the group and if he wanted to speak about his connection to them.

“No, thank you,” he said.

National MP Hamish Campbell. Photo / NZME

The Christian sect - which has been described by some as a cult - has no official name or buildings, is not registered as a charity, and its members meet in homes.

A hallmark of the sect is that its ministers are volunteers who travel in pairs and stay in members’ homes, relying on gifts or donations to meet their expenses.

Since at least February 2024 the group has been under investigation by the FBI.

The FBI has been investigating the 'church' and its members since at least 2014. Photo / FBI

In February this year, RNZ reported that Kiwis who responded to the FBI’s request for information received an email from the New Zealand Police.

“I am sending this email as you have taken part in the FBI’s inquiry into the religious group that is known by various names, including 2x2, The Way, The Truth and The Church with No Name,” the police said.

“The submissions made via the tip line have been shared with police forces worldwide to assess potential follow-up actions regarding the reported offences.”

When questioned last week, Campbell, MP for Christchurch’s Ilam electorate, confirmed his family had ties to the religious group.

He did not respond when asked if he had recently hosted “study meetings” in his home for the Two by Twos.

In a statement later the same day, Campbell said: “My connection to the organisation has been through family, and while I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved.

”My wife and I are non-denomination Christians, but my faith is separate from my role as a politician and I consider myself a social liberal. My views are shaped not only from my upbringing but also my scientific career.

“I’ve also been a scientist for the last 20 years, so I have quite a broad worldview, socially liberal.”

The Herald reported on National MP Hamish Campbell's link to the group last week. Photo / NZME

Asked how he would describe the group, Campbell said: “I think it’s a non-denominational Christian group just trying to live the best way possible.”

In September, a former member told RNZ the Two by Twos were a cult.

Laura McConnell Conti grew up in the group in Australia but left as a young adult.

She now helps to raise awareness about the group.

“My message is the group is a cult and it cannot be made safe,” she said.

“I know that people are trying very hard internally. Most of the ones who try internally then leave because they realise that Workers and elders do not want to change and that they are clinging on to power and money in the group and it’s not safe.”

