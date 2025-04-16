“I consider my faith personal, but it’s something I’ve grown up with. It’s a part of my life, but my views on the world are informed by the fact I’m socially liberal and the 20 years I’ve spent working in scientific research.”

Last week, it was revealed Campbell had links to the controversial home-based fundamentalist Christian sect.

It has no official name but is commonly known as the Two by Twos or The Truth.

There are no official buildings, it is not registered as a charity, and its members meet at private homes for “House Church” on Sundays and several other times a week to study the Bible and pray. Additional meetings are held at members’ homes or in community halls.

The Herald reported on National MP Hamish Campbell's link to the group last week. Photo / NZH

Last year, the FBI launched a global investigation into the sect after allegations of sexual abuse were made by several former members.

And in February, New Zealand police became involved, and members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.

Campbell told media last week he had no knowledge of the historical allegations.

He was also questioned about his role within the Two by Twos.

In a statement to the Herald, he said allegations of sexual abuse, or any other serious misconduct, must be thoroughly investigated and addressed with full accountability.

“My connection to the organisation has been through family, and while I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved,” he said.

Dr Hamish Campbell. Photo / Supplied

In May last year, he told RNZ: “I have had an association with this organisation through my family. I am unaware of the reported historical abuse claims. Any allegations of abuse, anywhere, should be reported to police and investigated.”

The Herald can today reveal claims that Campbell has far more than “an association” with the Two by Twos.

Sources spoken to by the Herald have claimed that for some years now, he has held the rank of “elder” and has been responsible for hosting weekly Bible meetings at his home.

The Herald has also been shown information recently disseminated to members of the ministry in Christchurch listing Campbell at the top of a group of “Sunday night meetings” hosts.

Former members said different people in and out of the group used different terminology for the meetings and the ranks of those hosting them.

For example, the sources say laypeople can be referred to as friends or saints, and preachers can also be called ministers.

The Herald understands Campbell’s father Bruce is a more senior elder and hosts House Church every Sunday morning at his Christchurch home.

Numerous former members have contacted the Herald this week, concerned about Campbell’s public statement.

They say he has downplayed his role in the ministry, which his family has been part of for generations.

“Hamish has come from a very influential family… Hamish is very well embedded in the cult,” said one source.

“He says he’s associated, but there’s a lot more to it.”

The Two by Twos gather in private homes to worship. Photo / Thinkstock

A second source — who was born into the ministry and only left recently — also took umbrage at Campbell’s statement.

“Hamish is saying he’s ‘connected’ through his family in the church — he’s an elder of a Sunday night study meeting,” they claimed.

“If he’s told the Prime Minister he’s only ‘connected via family’ — then he’s flat out lied to the Prime Minister.

“People should be pissed at Hamish’s response… Hamish is fully in it.”

The Herald asked Campbell to elaborate on his role in the group and clarify why he had previously said it was an “association” or “connection”.

“I am a member of a small Christian group who meet in people’s homes on Sundays rather than go to church,” he said yesterday.

“I have hosted a small number of meetings at my home.”

Campbell would not be drawn further on his status as an “elder”.

“I consider my faith personal, but it’s something I’ve grown up with,” he said.

“It’s a part of my life, but my views on the world are informed by the fact I’m socially liberal and the 20 years I’ve spent working in scientific research.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / NZME

Last week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was “not aware of his particular faith or the details of it”.

He had not raised with Campbell his association with The Two by Twos, nor had he questioned his role in the group and what that entailed.

“I haven’t asked him… I haven’t had those conversations with him,” he said.

“I don’t ask people of a Catholic faith as to whether they’re connected to issues of child abuse and the Catholic faith.”

A spokesperson for Luxon said yesterday he was “aware” of Campbell’s “membership of the group”.

No further response was given.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz