“I consider my faith personal, but it’s something I’ve grown up with. It’s a part of my life, but my views on the world are informed by the fact I’m socially liberal and the 20 years I’ve spent working in scientific research.”
It has no official name but is commonly known as the Two by Twos or The Truth.
There are no official buildings, it is not registered as a charity, and its members meet at private homes for “House Church” on Sundays and several other times a week to study the Bible and pray. Additional meetings are held at members’ homes or in community halls.
Last year, the FBI launched a global investigation into the sect after allegations of sexual abuse were made by several former members.
And in February, New Zealand police became involved, and members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.
Campbell told media last week he had no knowledge of the historical allegations.
He was also questioned about his role within the Two by Twos.
In a statement to the Herald, he said allegations of sexual abuse, or any other serious misconduct, must be thoroughly investigated and addressed with full accountability.
“My connection to the organisation has been through family, and while I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved,” he said.
In May last year, he told RNZ: “I have had an association with this organisation through my family. I am unaware of the reported historical abuse claims. Any allegations of abuse, anywhere, should be reported to police and investigated.”
The Herald can today reveal claims that Campbell has far more than “an association” with the Two by Twos.
Sources spoken to by the Herald have claimedthat for some years now, he has held the rank of “elder” and has been responsible for hosting weekly Bible meetings at his home.
The Herald has also been shown information recently disseminated to members of the ministry in Christchurch listing Campbell at the top of a group of “Sunday night meetings” hosts.
He had not raised with Campbell his association with The Two by Twos, nor had he questioned his role in the group and what that entailed.
“I haven’t asked him… I haven’t had those conversations with him,” he said.
“I don’t ask people of a Catholic faith as to whether they’re connected to issues of child abuse and the Catholic faith.”
A spokesperson for Luxon said yesterday he was “aware” of Campbell’s “membership of the group”.
No further response was given.
