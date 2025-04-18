Advertisement
Church, sect or cult: Ex-members of Two by Twos expose secrets amid abuse investigations

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Douglas Martin, who was convicted of filming up girls' skirts in 2013, was an elder in a controversial religious movement under FBI investigation.
  • The Two by Twos, a fundamentalist Christian sect, is under FBI and NZ Police investigation for allegations of sexual abuse.
  • Ex-members are revealing details about the secretive group, which emphasises in-home worship and itinerant preaching.
  • The sect believes it is the only true path to heaven.
  • This week MP Hamish Campbell confirmed he was a member.
  • Many ex-members claim Campbell is an “elder” in the sect.

It’s a church with no official name and no buildings; an underground religious movement; a fundamentalist Christian sect. Some even say it’s a cult. Whatever it is, the mysterious group commonly known as The Two by Twos has people talking. The FBI allegations of sexual abuse within the church, and ex-members are starting to pry the lid open on the cloistered community. Senior journalist Anna Leask reports.

