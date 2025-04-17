The movement was founded in 1987 by Scotsman William Irvine, but some profess its beginnings can be traced back to Galilee, where Jesus Christ is said to have been raised.

Officially, the church has no name, there are no official buildings, and it is not registered as a charity.

Its members meet at private homes for “House Church” on Sundays and gather at community halls for “gospel” sessions led by “workers” – pairs of preachers – several times a week.

The church is thought to have several thousand members in New Zealand.

Last year, the FBI launched a global investigation into the church, described by some as a cult, after several former members made allegations of sexual abuse.

In February, New Zealand police became involved, and members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.

Detective Inspector Warwick McKee, national manager adult sexual assault and child protection [relieving], confirmed today that “several” new criminal investigations were in progress as a result of that contact.

“Earlier this year, NZ Police contacted a number of people in relation to alleged sexual offending connected to a sect,” he told the Herald this evening.

“The purpose of making contact was to ensure anyone who may want to make a complaint has an appropriate avenue through which to do so, or so that any required support can be provided.

“We can now confirm that 27 New Zealand-based people were identified as individuals NZ Police should contact.”

McKee said of those 27 people, 10 had already made reports of possible offending.

In two of those cases, the offenders have already been convicted.

“Investigations also remain ongoing in relation to some of these reports,” he said.

“The remaining people were contacted by [police] to see if they wished to make a report to police and/or to be put in touch with an appropriate support agency.

“Police have commenced several investigations as a result.”

Police could not give further information on who was under investigation.

The head of the church in New Zealand is “overseer” Wayne Dean.

He did not respond to the Herald this week.

Last week, he told TVNZ in a statement that the church would fully co-operate with police.

“Regarding members of our fellowship, past or present, we recognise and respect that each individual has their own experience and perspective and are at liberty to share this as they wish,” he said.

He referred the organisation to a website that stated the church’s child safety policy and code of conduct for members.

That document states the church has zero tolerance for abuse and is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for children.

It also encouraged parents to report any suspected abuse to authorities.

The church said it was reviewing its policy around raising awareness of child sexual abuse, supporting victims/survivors of child sexual abuse, and developing a child-safe culture.

Last week, National Party MP Hamish Campbell confirmed he was a member of the church and said he had no personal knowledge of any abuse allegations.

“I acknowledge the organisation’s statement that it will fully co-operate with the police,” he said.

“While I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved.

“Any allegations of abuse, anywhere, should be reported to police and investigated.”

Campbell came under fire for downplaying his role in the church.

He stated this month that his “connection to the organisation has been through family”.

And last year he said he had “an association” with the church but did not disclose his particular role.

Since then, several former members have referred to him as an “elder” and said he hosted Bible study meetings at his home.

“I am a member of a small Christian group who meet in people’s homes on Sundays rather than go to church. I have hosted a small number of meetings at my home,” Campbell said.

“My wife and I are non-denomination Christians, but my faith is separate from my role as a politician and I consider myself a social liberal. My views are shaped not only from my upbringing but also my scientific career.”

