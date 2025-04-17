In February, New Zealand police became involved, and members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.
Detective Inspector Warwick McKee, national manager adult sexual assault and child protection [relieving], confirmed today that “several” new criminal investigations were in progress as a result of that contact.
“Earlier this year, NZ Police contacted a number of people in relation to alleged sexual offending connected to a sect,” he told the Herald this evening.
“The purpose of making contact was to ensure anyone who may want to make a complaint has an appropriate avenue through which to do so, or so that any required support can be provided.
“We can now confirm that 27 New Zealand-based people were identified as individuals NZ Police should contact.”
McKee said of those 27 people, 10 had already made reports of possible offending.
In two of those cases, the offenders have already been convicted.
“Investigations also remain ongoing in relation to some of these reports,” he said.
“The remaining people were contacted by [police] to see if they wished to make a report to police and/or to be put in touch with an appropriate support agency.
“Police have commenced several investigations as a result.”
