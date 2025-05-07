The Two by Twos are a controversial home-based fundamentalist Christian church.,

It is thought to have several thousand members in NZ.

The FBI has launched a global investigation into the church, described by some as a cult, after several former members made allegations of sexual abuse.

In February, NZ police became involved, and Two by Two members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.

Since then, many former members have spoken about their experiences in the church - some calling it a cult and describing it as a “high-control” organisation.

The movement was founded in 1887 by Scotsman William Irvine, but some profess its beginnings can be traced back to Galilee, where Jesus Christ is said to have been raised.

Officially, the church has no name, there are no official buildings, and it is not registered as a charity.

Members meet at private homes for “House Church” on Sundays and gather at community halls for “gospel” sessions led by “workers” – pairs of preachers – several times a week.

McKee said last month that “several” new criminal investigations were in progress as a result of that contact.

“Earlier this year, NZ Police contacted a number of people in relation to alleged sexual offending connected to a sect,” he told the Herald.

“The purpose of making contact was to ensure anyone who may want to make a complaint has an appropriate avenue through which to do so, or so that any required support can be provided.

“We can now confirm that 27 NZ-based people were identified as individuals NZ Police should contact.”

McKee said of those 27 people, 10 had already made reports of possible offending.

In two of those cases, the offenders have already been convicted.

“Investigations also remain ongoing in relation to some of these reports,” he said.

“The remaining people were contacted by [police] to see if they wished to make a report to police and/or to be put in touch with an appropriate support agency.

“Police have commenced several investigations as a result.”

The NZ head of the church is “overseer” Wayne Dean.

He has refused interviews but provided an emailed comment to the Herald.

“We encourage and support people to report to police,” he said.

“If we are made aware of any abuse where the victim is currently a child, we will immediately contact both police and Oranga Tamariki.

“For other historical cases, only the victim can report this to the police - we encourage the victim to report it and we will support them to do so.”

Dean said recent events such as the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care and the care of faith-based institutions in NZ had “helped educate society, increase awareness and encourage a more open and supportive culture around disclosure”.

“Within our fellowship, we have embraced change,” he said.

