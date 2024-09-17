Advertisement
Two arrested, including teen, after a 150km police pursuit from Matamata to Puhinui Rd

NZ Herald
Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after a police chase from Waikato to Auckland across at least 150km.

The offenders drove the vehicle from Matamata to Puhunui near Papatoetoe, a 1 hour and 45-minute trip and were stopped on the Southern Motorway near the Puhunui Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said the stolen vehicle was originally seen in the Mt Maunganui area and refused to stop when signalled to by police.

The spokesperson said the car was spotted again at 3.44am on State Highway 27 near Matamata.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop but fled and was not pursued.

“Spikes were successfully deployed as the vehicle travelled north towards the Auckland region.”

The spokesperson the Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle as it entered the motorway network near the Bombay Hills and continued north on SH1, before moving on to the motorway.

“Eventually, just before 5.30am, it came to a stop on the motorway near the Puhinui Rd offramp.”

The 29-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were arrested “without further incident”.

The spokesperson said there was some disruption this morning as the scene was cleared and thanked the public for their patience as this was done.

The spokesperson said charges are being considered.

