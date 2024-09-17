Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after a police chase from Waikato to Auckland across at least 150km.

The offenders drove the vehicle from Matamata to Puhunui near Papatoetoe, a 1 hour and 45-minute trip and were stopped on the Southern Motorway near the Puhunui Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said the stolen vehicle was originally seen in the Mt Maunganui area and refused to stop when signalled to by police.

The spokesperson said the car was spotted again at 3.44am on State Highway 27 near Matamata.