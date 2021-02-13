Two ambulances called to incident at Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt

Two ambulances are at Rimutaka Prison (above). Photo / File

Two ambulances have been called to an incident at Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt.

A spokeswoman for the Wellington Free Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a response vehicle were called to the prison just before 10am on Sunday.

Police and the Corrections Department have been asked for more information.

Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt is one of New Zealand's largest prisons, with 805 prisoners as at last September. It opened the country's first container-cell unit in 2010.

More to come.