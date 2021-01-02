Waikeria uprising: Ex-hostage negotiator says it is 'unthinkable' stand-off endures

The night sky above Waikeria prison glowed last night as another significant fire burned. Photo /Newshub

An ex-hostage negotiator says it is "unthinkable" the stand-off at Waikeria prison has continued for so long.

A group of 16 inmates are still evading capture on the jail's roof after starting a riot and lighting damaging fires in the prison yard on Tuesday afternoon.

Corrections says the men have gained access to tactical equipment including shields and body armour, and built homemade weapons.

With 13 years of experience facing down crisis negotiations under his belt Lance Burdett knows importance of trying to limit a situation to two-three days.

"The longer it goes the greater the chance of it not ending well," he said.

"People become resolute - they will not give an inch."

Burdett, who runs the consultancy business Warn International, said the history books show how sieges worsen.

There are fears for the structural integrity of Waikeria Prison buildings following significant damage caused by the riot. Photo / NEWSHUB

His golden rules for negotiating emphasised the importance getting the other person to talk and listening.

"Don't be afraid to give something," Burdett added.

He acknowledged that bucked tradition, but said somebody has to make a move and being first to offer something created someone goodwill.

"It works on human nature. If I buy you a drink the first thing you want to do, apart from drink it, is buy me one back."

He also said it was important that arrangements made were "honest and honoured".

"Never lie. Once you tell a lie, you have lost all credibility."

He commended Corrections for allowing prisoners to speak to a kaumātua and Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

Prisoners had requested to speak to Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Those are both very good options and I applaud them for doing that."

However, he said using old-school tactics such trying to starve them out was unlikely to procure a good result.

"You are just adding fuel to the fire."

Something needed to happen to break a deadlock.

"Now Corrections are in a position where the jail is basically being held to ransom, isn't it, by a group of individuals. They are going to have to make a move at some point.

"What you have got to remember is this is not the only prison in New Zealand. There are other prisons and they will be looking at this and seeing what the response is."

Corrections confirmed tonight that inmates had deliberately activated sprinklers in cells on three occasions today - twice at Mt Eden Remand Prison and once at Rimutaka Prison.

Fire and Emergency responded and the inmates were secured in new cells.

The Herald asked Corrections if it was concerned about copycat behaviour among inmates after the Waikeria Prison riot and what precautions the department was taking to monitor and clamp down on any such behaviour.

Corrections said it could not respond last night, but added "there have been no incidents of copycat behaviour".

However, later this evening Waititi said he had been contacted by whānau of the prisoners who have said they are only willing to surrender if he is present.

"They don't trust the authorities and believe they will be harmed upon surrender," he said.

"They have stated, they will come out in body bags if I am not there to escort them out and ensure their safety.

"Remember this is a protest, not a riot."

Waititi said he was now being blocked from accessing the prison a second time.

"The law allows the right for any MP to visit prisons and to communicate with prisoners in regard to their treatment in prison or a complaint about treatment," Waititi said.

"The purpose of my first visit was never to negotiate surrender. I went to listen."

The purpose of a second visit would be to ensure the safety of the 16 when they surrender, he said.

"If this situation turns to custard and if there are any casualties – that is entirely on the Government."

Meanwhile, National Party leader Judith Collins is publicly calling for the Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis to front up.

On Twitter, she admonished that Davis has not made a public statement supporting Corrections staff "dealing with violent prisoners rioting" at Waikeria.

In opposition, Kelvin Davis spent 20 hours travelling to Christmas Island from Sydney to check on deportees but now as Corrections Minister he won’t even make a public statement supporting Corrections staff dealing with violent prisoners rioting at Waikeria. pic.twitter.com/MGORbTIii6 — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) January 2, 2021

"Let's be clear. Mass destruction of taxpayer-funded property, assaulting Corrections staff and hoarding weapons is not a 'peaceful protest'," she also wrote on Facebook.

Davis needed to explain how the loss of control happened and what he was going to do to fix it, she wrote.

"He was perfectly happy to crow about prisons in opposition but now that he's in charge, he's nowhere to be seen."

A spokesman for Davis has said he will not comment or visit the prison until the situation is resolved.

This morning incident controller Jeanette Burns said the 16 prisoners had continued to light significant fires overnight.

"We are absolutely committed to ensuring that this is resolved safely," she said.

The night sky above Waikeria prison glowed last night as another significant fire burned. Photo /Newshub

"There are multiple risks involved, including the structural integrity of the fire-damaged buildings, the weapons and equipment available to the prisoners, the toxicity of burned building materials, and the violence being offered by the prisoners."

Negotiations with the group were ongoing, she said.

Yesterday, Corrections confirmed the rioting inmates had gained access to power tools, tactical equipment including shields and body armour, and built makeshift weapons to use against Corrections staff.

The protesting inmates had also accessed a medical dispensary where controlled drugs are stored and there were now fears for the structural integrity of the badly damaged prison building.