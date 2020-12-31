Young man in critical condition after being kicked in the head in Palmerston North fight

The victim remains in intensive care in a critical condition. Photo / File

A young man is in critical condition after being knocked unconscious and kicked in the head while on the ground during a fight in Palmerston North.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Busuttin said police are seeking information from the public after the altercation in the early hours of Sunday.

About 3.15am on December 27 a large disorder involving multiple people broke out on Broadway Ave, near the entrance to Berrymans Lane, Busuttin said.

During the course of this fight a man in his early twenties was knocked unconscious, and then kicked in the head as he lay on the ground, the officer said.

Ambulance staff attended and immediately took the man to Palmerston North Hospital.

He was then transferred to Wellington Hospital and has had surgeries for the injuries to his head.

He remains in intensive care in a critical condition.

Police are seeking any witnesses who were in Broadway Ave at the time of the incident, and who may have seen the fight taking place.