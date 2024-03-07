TVNZ job cuts: Hundreds of staff expect to hear of changes today

TVNZ says it will move into consultation with staff on Friday with the confirmed restructure expected to be finalised by early April. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of staff at Television New Zealand are expecting to hear of what changes will occur at the state-owned broadcaster and whether they will keep their jobs today.

It comes after politicians commented on yesterday’s announcement that almost 70 jobs would go at the company, some criticising journalists and others offering their thoughts on the future of broadcast television as fewer people tune in every night to terrestrial television.

TVNZ yesterday confirmed up to 68 roles would be cut across the company. The Herald understands 35 of those would be in its news and current affairs division.

TVNZ’s chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said tough economic conditions and structural changes were impacting the company’s revenue, prompting difficult choices “to ensure TVNZ remains sustainable”.

Despite trying to lower operating costs in the past year, “we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line,” O’Donnell said.

“Changes like the ones we’re proposing are incredibly hard, but we need to ensure we’re in a stronger position to transform the business to meet the needs of our viewers in a digital world,” she said.

In an email to staff yesterday, she said today would be “confronting” as the company started putting forward proposals for job cuts.

“I know this is not the news any of us want to hear, and it’s certainly not a message I want to deliver, but I want to be upfront with you and ensure that you hear it from me,” she said.

Media and Communications Minister Melissa Lee being questioned by media over TVNZ's job cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

O’Donnell would not be drawn on which programmes would be impacted by any job losses, but the Herald understands Fair Go, Sunday, Re: News and Tonight could be affected. It remained unclear whether One News at 6pm would be hit.

Staff were to be consulted on job cuts and changes in meetings today.

Media workers’ union E tū was alarmed by the announcement and voiced concerns there would not be an adequate process for working through the proposed cuts.

A malaise reportedly spread throughout TVNZ’s office following the news, one source telling the Herald no one was happy.

“Imagine coming to work to hear that 70 of you are gonna [sic] be jobless. Not a lot [is happening] at the moment but no one seems to be doing work. They’re all over it,” the source said.

One union member told E tū staff were feeling pressure around not knowing whether they would be keeping their jobs.

E tū negotiation specialist and former government minister Michael Wood raised concerns about how long staff would have to give feedback on the proposed job losses.

“Giving workers just a few working days to understand and give feedback on this proposal would be simply ridiculous,” he said.

“E tū ... need to [work with TVNZ through the change process], and it starts with the company engaging, not dictating.”

TVNZ CEO Jodi O’Donnell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Speaking on Radio New Zealand (RNZ), Wood said hundreds of thousands of people still relied on getting their news from TVNZ, but he said audience’s viewing habits had changed.

Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo told RNZ the news was “devastating” and raised concerns about what impact the potential loss of news programmes would have on society, especially given the imminent closure of TVNZ’s sole competitor, Newshub.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called the cuts a “disaster” for staff and their families and also raised his concerns about the stability of an “independent, trusted voice” from the media.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, too, said it would be “incredibly unsettling” for staff, with whom he said he empathised.

David Seymour. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Luxon, however, dodged questions about his coalition partner David Seymour’s comments after TVNZ’s announcement.

Seymour criticised a specific 1News reporter and implied it was hypocritical for the media to ask the Government for help while at the same time criticising politicians.

He was speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking when he said, “I saw a report on 1News, [reporter] Benedict Collins grinning down the camera about Chris Luxon’s apartment costs.

“These are the people that cry, ‘Oh you’ve got to give us sympathy, and you’re inhumane and you should be kinder to us’,” Seymour said.

TVNZ hit back after his comments, asking Seymour to “respect the independence” of media and defending Collins for “doing his job”.

Criticisms of Seymour were based on rules in the Television New Zealand Act preventing ministers with a shareholding in the company from directing TVNZ with respect to its presentation of news.

Seymour is one of two shareholding ministers of TVNZ, as Associate Minister for Finance.

Media and Communications Minister Melissa Lee said she spoke with TVNZ executives the night before the announcement but did not have any details about what was to be said.

Lee said TVNZ executives also spoke to her about the announcement last week, but she still did not receive any details about any possible restructure.

She said TVNZ hadn’t asked her for financial support.

She said it would be “a real shame” if some programmes ended up being cut, “but it’s not something I can control, nor can I instruct TVNZ to keep or not. It is an operational matter for TVNZ and that will come after consultation with staff.”

Speaking on Seymour’s criticisms, Lee said he was responsible for answering to his own comments but she would speak with him about the issue.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.