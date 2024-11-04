An unconscious person has been pulled from the water at Tuamotu Island. Photo / NZME

Surf lifeguards and a helicopter were involved in a rescue off the coast of Gisborne’s Sponge Bay on Tuesday morning.

A statement from Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) confirmed that the Gisborne Search and Rescue Squad was responding to an emergency at Tuamotu Island involving one person unconscious in the water.

“The Search and Rescue (SAR) squad has launched two Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) in response and are ... currently on scene,” the SLSNZ statement said.

“The Eastland Rescue Helicopter has responded and a medic has been winched down, with surf lifeguards providing assistance at the scene and two Hato Hone St John ambulances are on standby at Sponge Bay.”

Justin Martin from Gisborne-East Coast District Surf Life Saving said two other people on the island were taken to shore in IRBs.