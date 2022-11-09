Pāpāmoa, pictured in 2020, is vulnerable to the threat of tsunami. Photo / George Novak

Pāpāmoa East residents concerned they may be caught in a tsunami trap want a new bridge built with footpath and cycle access.

Some residents have formed the Eastern Corridor Alliance to fight for better access in and out of the rapidly growing area via the Pāpāmoa Eastern Interchange (PEI) bridge.

Earthworks for the $90 million interchange project began in July and construction on the extension of Te Okuroa Drive, which will eventually connect with the interchange, begins next year. The interchange is expected to open in early 2026.

However, there are concerns the new bridge could be built without a footpath, or cycle access. Plans online do not indicate any such provisions.

The council says the bridge has provisions for pedestrians and cycle lanes that would connect to the Tauranga Eastern Link when it opened but these do not connect to any roading or accessway beyond the four-lane highway.

Alliance representative Philip Brown said a pathway on and away from the bridge would provide a crucial evacuation route in the event of a tsunami alert and could provide a practical cycleway connection as part of the city's push to get people out of cars.

"We all agree that a tsunami is possible here but no one knows what the tsunami is going to be like or what depth it's going to be."

People in the red zone should always evacuate in a tsunami warning. In the case of a devastating local source tsunami, the yellow zone will probably flood. Image / TCC, BOPEM

On Tauranga City Council and Bay of Plenty Civil Defence tsunami evacuation zone maps, Pāpāmoa East is broken into red, orange, and yellow evacuation zones. In Pāpāmoa East between the coast and State Highway 2, five designated spots are deemed tsunami-safe zones including at the high ground at Gordon Spratt Reserve, the Domain Rd Interchange, the Parton Rd Overbridge and two locations where the interchange access is expected to connect with the Tauranga Eastern Link. But the maps do not detail any escape beyond the highway.

"We had a false alarm in 2021. The roads became gridlocked. That will happen again any other time we have a tsunami. The only way out is on foot or by bike. The only place to go will be inland. Pāpāmoa hills are the ideal spot, once you cross the expressway, you are on higher land, generally," Brown said.

Bridge pedestrian access connected with nearby Bell Rd was important for this reason, Brown said.

"Really [the only escape] is to get across on the bridge."

Brown said because the bridge had not yet been built "we have the opportunity" to future-proof the infrastructure.

The group also wanted the bridge to offer a car alternative for people living in Pāpāmoa East working in Te Puke, or for cyclists wanting to connect to the region's main cycleways.

"Let's utilise this bridge for lots of things. For us, it's common sense but they [the council] are looking at us as if we have pulled these ideas from Mars."

Brown said, from his perspective, the council's initial response to the group's concerns and suggestions was "they are just not interested".

Brown acknowledged Pāpāmoa's tsunami-safe locations but said these were not necessarily suitable for the area's rapidly growing population and may not be effective depending on the size of a potential tsunami. This was why evacuation routes crossing the expressway were so important, he said.

Philip Brown says residents in Pāpāmoa East need better tsunami evacuation routes. Photo / File

Without these, Pāpāmoa residents were effectively "trapped" by the four-lane highway, he said.

"There will be lots of people in the area at one time. We get this evacuation warning... where do we go to cross the expressway?"

The group has requested a meeting with the council, he said.

Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said the bridge had always had provision for pedestrians and cycle lanes and would connect to the Tauranga Eastern Link when it opened.

However, he said this did not connect to any roading or accessway.

"If the land on the other side of the TEL [Tauranga Eastern Link] was to be developed in the future, there would be an option for it to be connected," Bisley said.

"Any future development in Bell Rd would be undertaken by the developer and at this stage, we are not aware of the timing for anything planned in this area," Bisley said.

Asked what plans were in store to connect the pathway with an accessway or road, Bisley said council staff had offered to meet with Brown about the bridge plans.

"The need for pedestrian and cycle access has been part of our thinking during the design of the PEI and we'll continue to work on how this might link to a tsunami evacuation route for the Pāpāmoa East community in future."

In late 2021 a Tsunami Awareness Campaign was established to inform the community and visitors about what to do during such an event.

This working group has since been renamed the Tauranga City Hazards Working Group with a wider scope of the city and region.

Council emergency management team leader Daniel Pearce said the group was made up of "community leaders and members from various sections of Tauranga City Council and community groups such as Council Community Development and Planning Teams, Neighbourhood Support, local business associations and ratepayer groups".

"The group attended a facilitated session where they contributed to the establishment of an engagement plan to advise priority communities, provide pathways into communities and identify stakeholders within communities."

Pearce said the council acknowledged there were some "existing challenges" regarding evacuation routes and safe evacuation zones "particularly around the Pāpāmoa and Pāpāmoa East areas".

Emergency management would continue to work with the council and developers to "improve access to these evacuation routes and safe zones", Pearce said.

It is understood a meeting between the council and the alliance group will be held in the next few days.

Tsunami survival guide

- The first tsunami warning is an earthquake. A tsunami could arrive 50 minutes after a major earthquake. Don’t wait for an official warning to evacuate. - Use the tsunami map to plan your escape route. Regularly review and test out your evacuation route as routes will change over time. Make sure you have a Plan B - following a big earthquake, routes may be blocked. - Use your feet. In a big tsunami emergency there will be crippling traffic jams. Most people should be able to walk to a safe area or safe location shown on the map within 40 minutes. Source - Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Emergency Management Group