Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa East Interchange: Community eagerly awaits completion as work begins

5 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange.

An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange.

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A new highway interchange for Pāpāmoa East has been described as an "absolute godsend" as the community grows at a "phenomenal rate".

Construction on the $90 million Pāpāmoa East Interchange began on Wednesday with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.