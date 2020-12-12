Trucks travelling north to Northport turned back to Auckland

The Constantinos P docks into Northport with more than 1000 containers that will be trucked down south later this week. Photo / Supplied

Trucks travelling north have been turned back to Auckland after being told Northport is ceasing container operations over the weekend.

Twelve hundred shipping containers were offloaded at Northport because of congestion at Ports of Auckland.

Eight hundred heavy trucks were needed to start moving them back down south.

National Road Carriers chief executive David Aitken said they've been told travel won't resume again until Monday, because the staff were fatigued and needed to rest.

Aitken said it seems Northport don't have the resources or the facilities to complete the operation efficiently.

"There was at least 30 trucks in the queue at the time they stopped operations, some of those might have got their containers but the rest would have been turned around," he said.

He said some of those which turned around will be coming back to Auckland empty.

"We have no way of knowing how many trucks were on their way to Whangarei."

Aitken said it would come at a huge cost to the industry and operations will have to be pushed back.

Northport later denied claims a break in operations is because of fatigued staff, with a spokesperson saying the break was well communicated and planned.

They said operations will resume 6am Monday.

Trucks taking containers to Auckland on State Highway 1 from Northport.

Earlier in the week Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and police urged motorists to take care between Whangārei and Auckland, due to the extra volume of trucks on the road.

The first of the trucks left Northport on Friday, carrying the first of about 1200 containers that couldn't be unloaded in Auckland from the ship Constantinos P.

Up to a dozen trucks were expected to be leaving Marsden Pt every hour from 6am until midnight for the next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional director Steve Mutton said motorists should plan more time for their journeys.

Ships stuck at sea with would-be presents until Christmas Eve, retailers say it is disastrous. Video / NZ Herald

"We expect the roads to be busy in the lead-up to Christmas and there are only a few passing lane opportunities on the route. We ask motorists to be patient and give trucks space on the road for the safety of all road users.

"There may be delays on SH1 next week, and all drivers need to factor that into their plans. Trying to 'make up lost time' by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk."

Despite the volume of trucks traffic had appeared to be flowing smoothly on Friday.