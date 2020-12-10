He said container-laden trucks had not been "too bad" as they drove pretty fast, and passing lanes and police checks all helped.
"I was worried when I left Whangārei but I haven't seen any, except those on the weighbridge. They can't be any worse than the logging trucks."
A police operation at Uretiti weigh station is checking all container-laden trucks heading south. There is only one container per truck heading to Auckland from Northport. All heavy goods vehicles heading north are also being stopped.
Up to a dozen trucks were expected to be leaving Marsden Pt every hour from 6am until midnight for the next week.
National Road Carriers chief executive David Aitken told RNZ it might be longer than seven days to transport all the goods.
"We estimate at best, [truck drivers are] going to be making two trips [each day] - that's if everything goes well," Aitken said.
"It's a challenging drive, it's not the best of roads compared to what they're used to. The average trip for containers from Auckland ports is around 30km, they're now going to be doing 140 to 150km one way on quite a challenging road that's got few black spots.
"I hear through NZTA that they've got at least two resealing jobs going on. It's going to add to the time it takes to get the container back to Auckland, which will limit the number of trips."
Waka Kotahi vehicle compliance officers, WorkSafe and officers from the police commercial vehicle safety team would be on the route.
Senior Sergeant Mike Flatt said officers would be checking the number of hours truck drivers spent behind the wheel.
"We know that truck drivers can work long hours and we want to ensure all freight is transported in a safe manner. Our officers will be focusing on ensuring truck drivers travelling between Northland and Auckland are not fatigued and are complying with their driving hour limits, while also checking that the trucks are roadworthy."
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional director Steve Mutton said motorists should plan more time for their journeys.
"We expect the roads to be busy in the lead-up to Christmas and there are only a few passing lane opportunities on the route. We ask motorists to be patient and give trucks space on the road for the safety of all road users.
"There may be delays on SH1 next week, and all drivers need to factor that into their plans. Trying to 'make up lost time' by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk."
Mutton said road workers would also be busy south of Whangārei to complete as much of the scheduled road resurfacing programme as possible before the holiday period.