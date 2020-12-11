Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

'Easy does it' says Northport as more ships seek to avoid Auckland

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Constantinos P has now sailed from Northport, but more want to come. Photo / Supplied

The Constantinos P has now sailed from Northport, but more want to come. Photo / Supplied

Northport says it's had more inquiries from container shipping lines keen to avoid congestion at Auckland's port.

But before it takes them any further, it will be putting under the microscope its handling this week of unloading the biggest container vessel ever to tie up at its wharves.

The full

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics