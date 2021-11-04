Truck rolls on State Highway 1 north of Taihape

Photo / Bevan Conley



Fire and Emergency and police on the scene of a truck crash near Taihape are ascertaining whether substances on board are poisonous.

No one was injured when the truck rolled on State Highway 1 just north of Taihape this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash around 7am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the driver of the 18-wheeler was out of the vehicle on arrival and had no injuries.

FENZ and Police are currently on site, trying to ascertain the substances on board aren't poisonous.

Taihape Brigade was the first to respond, with a crew from Whanganui also heading over to assist.

Crews are still on site as they look to move the truck.

The road is not blocked.