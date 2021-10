Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving multiple vehicles near Marton on Friday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash around 8.10am on Wanganui Rd, between Omaha Rd and Cornfoots Rd.

Two people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

One person who suffered minor injuries in the crash was treated at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted down Union Line, but the road is now clear.