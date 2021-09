The crash occured earlier this morning. Photo / 123rf

A truck driver is in a serious condition after his vehicle rolled in the Waikato earlier this morning.

The accident happened just before 8am on State Highway 39, near Tihiroa.

Police said the truck is near Kawhia Rd and is partially blocking the highway.

One ambulance is still on the scene and St John Ambulance said the driver is expected to be taken to Waikato Hospital.