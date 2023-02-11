The tropical cyclone heading toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the North Island and parts of the South. Video / NZ Herald

The tropical cyclone heading toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the North Island and parts of the South. Video / NZ Herald

Met Service has issued a new series of weather warnings that cover the entire North Island - including the most severe rain warnings for Coromandel and East Coast - as Cyclone Gabrielle rapidly approaches the country. The first of the warnings comes into effect tonight, with many more tomorrow, and wind watches for the lower North Island from Monday.

The agency now has 17 warnings or watches in place from Northland to Wellington - including the highest red warning for heavy rain for Coromandel (from 3am Sunday to 3am Tuesday) and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay (from 3pm Sunday to 6am Tuesday).

Orange-level heavy rain warnings have been issued for Northland (9pm tonight to 9pm Sunday) and Auckland north of Whangaparaoa (3am to 10pm Sunday). Orange-level heavy rain watches have been issued for Auckland south of Whangaparaoa (6am Sunday to noon Tuesday); Gisborne south of Tolaga Bay (9am Monday to 9am Tuesday) and Hawke’s Bay (noon Monday to noon Tuesday).

Strong wind warnings have been issued for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel while strong wind watches have been issued for Bay of Plenty, Buller, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Manawatu, Marlborough, Nelson, Rotorua, Taihape, Taranaki, Tararua, Taumarunui, Taupo, Waikato, Wairarapa, Waitomo, Whanganui, Wellington. The wind watches apply from early on Sunday for northern areas and from Monday evening for Wellington and the lower North Island.

Met Service has issued a series of rain and wind warnings and watches for the entire North Island.





The warnings come as North Islanders are urged to make the most of today to clear gutters, lay sandbags and “calmly and wisely” prepare for the cyclone’s arrival set to bring heavy rain, storm surges and severe gusts.

Homes and roads could be damaged across the North Island as heavy downpours of up to 300mm and severe winds gusting 150km/h are tipped to hit. Rain is expected to start falling in many areas from tomorrow and last through until Tuesday afternoon.

Auckland, Northland and Coromandel residents can expect to feel Cyclone Gabrielle’s first effects from Sunday, with the most severe weather expected on Monday and Tuesday.

People are urged to stay off the water as storm surges and waves between 5m-and-7m are forecast for parts of the northern and eastern coastlines.

They are also asked to stock at least three days’ worth of medicine, water and food and to prepare for possible power and running water outages along with restricted travel conditions.

The MetService warns parts of Gisborne could record 400mm of rain.

🔴Red Warnings for Heavy Rain have been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and Tairawhiti/Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay#CycloneGabrielle is expected to bring significant impacts to these areas



Keep up with the latest Severe Weather info at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/7e3HCf71wg — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

‘Prepare to leave if you need to’

Watch today’s 1pm Auckland Emergency Management update below:

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says Cyclone Gabrielle is drawing closer and is set to be an “impactful event”.

Speaking at today’s 1pm Auckland Emergency Management briefing, Simpson said people need to get ready with emergency supplies before tomorrow. “Prepare to leave if you need to,” she said.

Simpson said Mayor Wayne Brown had been with authorities in Mt Eden helping get the city ready.

The MetService will be providing a more detailed weather forecast tomorrow, but the advice so far would differ from the storm a fortnight ago.

Prepare for strong winds and big waves, she said. “There may be further power outages and we ask that you factor that into your preparation,” she said.

She urged people to check with their employers, schools and Kura for their cyclone planning.

The council’s waste management team had been out in Auckland today to finalise kerbside collection.

Simpson urged people not to put any further waste out, and to store it securely. “Being personally prepared means we can focus at Emergency Management on the places where they are needed the most.

“We are very concerned about the public access to sandbags,” she said. “Use this time carefully to get prepared, let’s get through this together.”

Adam Maggs, Controller at Auckland Emergency Management, said the agency had confirmed Civil Defence Centres (CDCs).

There is a CDC or shelter in every local board area across Auckland.

If your life was in danger or your home was flooded then get to a CDC or a shelter, Maggs said.

Pets can be brought to centres and shelters but dogs must be leashed and muzzled where possible and cats in a cage, Maggs said.

He said there was a strong desire from Aucklanders to protect their property with sandbags.

Maggs urged people to look for other ways to protect their property first, and Auckland Emergency Management was urgently working to supply bags and sand at three collection points in Mairangi Bay, St Heliers, and Westgate.

“Demand is significant,” he said.

He recommended people not take sand from the beach due to contamination.

Lockdown flashback: Kiwis rush to supermarkets

Aucklanders have rushed to supermarkets this morning to stock up on essentials.

Photos posted to social media show long queues at all tills and the carpark full at Pak’nSave Wairau Rd on the North Shore, which only recently reopened after floods devastated the store late last month.

Aucklanders have rushed to supermarkets this morning to stock up on essentials as Gabrielle approaches. Photos posted to social media show long queues at all tills and the car park full at Pak'nSave Wairau Rd, which only recently reopened after floods devastated the store late last month. Photo / Supplied / Rose Rasmussen

Shopper Rose Rasmussen told the Herald she was lucky to get a parking spot and shoppers faced a long wait, adding that the store was “crazy busy” with queues for checkouts going right through the store.

Evacuation shelters are now being activated in Auckland, while airline passengers are urged to reconsider travelling, and the University of Auckland has shifted its exams online. Some schools plan to close and businesses are also preparing to have staff work from home.

Gabrielle’s path, impacts

Cyclone Gabrielle’s exact path is not yet known, with more detailed forecasting to be released on Sunday, MetService said. But based on current modelling, Auckland can expect to be hit hard, with the centre of the storm tracking just east of the city and Northland coast and slamming into the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne districts.

The latest track map for #CycloneGabrielle is now available here https://t.co/7wKJumOqMX



Remember that the shading represents the possible path of #CycloneGabrielle, not the extent of the severe weather or expected areas of impacts pic.twitter.com/dkzMHMcEVj — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

Latest weather model projections this morning show a good consensus that cyclone Gabrielle will curve in off the ridge and near the upper North Island on early Tuesday. Pressure is likely to be in the 960’s if the consensus verifies. Pay close attention to MetService warnings. pic.twitter.com/U5FORKcO6a — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) February 10, 2023

“Wind will be a significant issue. This combined with the saturated ground conditions may cause the downing of trees and powerlines, and travel routes may be impacted,” Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said.

As much as 300mm of rain is forecast for Aotea Great Barrier Island and north Auckland and 100mm-200mm for the rest of the region.

MetService said the predicted rainfall levels were serious, with its warning criteria normally being triggered whenever 100mm of rain falls within a 24-hour period over a widespread area.

“Gabrielle is expected to bring 24-hour rain totals of 300mm or more to some areas,” the forecaster said.

🌀 With #CycloneGabrielle tracking very close to the northern North Island, heavy, outer rain bands will likely affect several regions on Monday-Tuesday...



Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay & Wairarapa have the highest chance of 100-300+ mm (🟣) & flooding. https://t.co/gzzr0xrq7W pic.twitter.com/66l1vgnNgO — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 10, 2023

MetService said on Saturday morning that the cyclone was continuing to move southeast and was now in its area of responsibility.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has postponed his planned state of the nation speech in Auckland this weekend.

The opposition leader was expected to announce new policy but has been forced to call off the speech amid travel warnings due to the cyclone.





#CycloneGabrielle continues to move southeast and is now in the MetService area of responsibility.



That means cyclone tracks come from us and will be updated 6hourly here: https://t.co/7wKJumOqMX



We are due to update New Zealand's official severe weather forecasts by 11am 👀 pic.twitter.com/a0FhSx5YUw — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

Details on Civil Defence centre, Community Support Hubs released

Auckland Emergency Management says one Civil Defence centre is open. This is Hub West in West Auckland’s Henderson.

Community Support Hubs have also been opened which will be staffed by government welfare and support services.

The Auckland Emergency Management pop-up support hub in Henderson has been bustling this morning and has been for two weeks since the city’s fatal record-breaking downpour. Dozens of people sit out the front waiting for assistance.

MPHS community trust chair Will Ward said they have been seeing many hundreds of people seeking support each day. The centre is primarily run by volunteers, but there is also a large presence from the Ministry of Social Development.

Last night the emergency centre had 12 people living on site whose houses were left uninhabitable from the floods a fortnight ago.

Agencies and community groups, alongside Auckland Emergency Management, are there to provide needs assessments and offer support, including accommodation if needed. These centres are located at:

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre, 66R Mascot Ave, Mangere (24 hours)

New Lynn Community Centre, 45 Totara Avenue, New Lynn (9am – 5pm)

Birkenhead Leisure Centre, 46 Mahara Avenue, Birkenhead (9am-5pm)

Manu Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Randwick Park (9am-5pm, from 7 Feb)

Shelters and Civil Defence Centres around Auckland will be opened if they are needed for people seeking refuge from the Cyclone.

Shelters: These provide a place to be safe while the worst of the weather passes. Blankets and hot drinks will be available but shelters aren’t equipped for extended stays.

These provide a place to be safe while the worst of the weather passes. Blankets and hot drinks will be available but shelters aren’t equipped for extended stays. Civil Defence Centres (CDCs): Are equipped to provide you with a safe place to eat, sleep and access essential support services.

It's time to get Cyclone Ready, Auckland! ⏰



If you think you'd need to seek refuge from #cyclonegabrielle, Civil Defence Centres and shelter sites will be opened when needed. It's best to find out now where your local one is at https://t.co/XILbmNZlPu pic.twitter.com/KXuhK2p0hv — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 10, 2023

Having trouble visualising 120km/h winds?



🌪 Check out this animation of possible impacts for the different wind speeds associated with various Tropical Cyclone categories. pic.twitter.com/y56Ok7b7sk — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

Auckland Emergency Management’s Rachel Kelleher called on people not to be complacent. “We still have sufficient time to prepare, and we ask that people use this time wisely and calmly,” she said.

Coming so soon after Auckland’s floods, emergency management teams have leapt into preparations and are finalising the locations of defence centres and evacuation shelters for people and pets, Kelleher said.

Kelleher asked people to check on neighbours, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

She said the impact of this weather system may be different to late January’s flooding and there may be an additional risk from storm surges.

Her team had set up a GetReady website offering tips for homeowners on how to prepare, including tying down loose property, cleaning out spouts and drains and considering moving vulnerable items above flood level and buying sandbags from hardware stores to minimise damage.

Sandbagging at the Outdoor Furniture Design Warehouse on The Strand, Parnell in Auckland. The business needed a week to clean up after the recent flooding. Photo / Alex Robertson

Kiwis were also urged to stay off the roads once the storm hits, to avoid going through floodwater and to call 111 only if a life is at risk to ensure the vital helpline is not overloaded with minor jobs.

A further concern in flood-hit Auckland and Coromandel is Gabrielle may cause new slips.

Auckland Council building consents manager Ian McCormick said people should stay out of buildings with red placards and at buildings with yellow placards people should follow the advice on the placard and out of an abundance of caution stay out during the event.

He encouraged people with concerns about their houses to move out until the end of the event.

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, has asked all domestic and international passengers to reconsider travel.

The sandbagging stations will be open from 8am to 8pm (or while stocks last) on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February at:



📍 East Coast Bays Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay 0630



📍 Glover Park, Glover Road, St Heliers 1071



📍 13-15 Westgate Drive, Westgate 0614 pic.twitter.com/MC5riXyM3V — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 10, 2023

❗ How to place sandbags :



For stability, sandbags can be placed up to three bags high.



✅ Place the first row of sandbags lengthwise and flat to the ground, butting each end to the next, folding the end of the sandbag underneath. pic.twitter.com/QSD48aeLTa — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 10, 2023

International travellers are advised they will be able to defer travel to a later date without penalties if they choose not to fly due to the threatening weather.

Domestic travellers are being offered similar flexibility for travel to/from and via Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Kerikeri, Whangārei, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Napier or New Plymouth, up to and including Friday, February 17.

Auckland Transport executive general manager Stacey van der Putten said 15 roads were currently closed across the region.

The team are also publishing an “extensive list of roads” they know are vulnerable to flooding and strong winds, she said.

Auckland Secondary Schools Principals’ Association president and Orewa College principal Greg Pierce said some schools may close on Monday and Tuesday.

His school, for instance, sat at sea level and was prone to flooding so his team would make a call on Sunday evening about whether students would stay home and study online, he said.

Lines company Vector in Auckland and power suppliers across the North Island have asked people who use medical equipment that relies on electricity to let them know immediately if they suffer a power outage.

“We would like to reassure Aucklanders that we are ready and have made preparations including moving replacement equipment, such as poles, closer to where they may be needed, cancelling some planned outages next week, and placing our crews on standby,” a Vector spokesperson said.

As well as using sandbags there are lots of other ways to protect your property. Here are the things you can do to make your place safer when the storm hits (see thread) pic.twitter.com/9OkxSY7ayD — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 10, 2023

Countdown has also said it began stocking its North Island stores earlier this week to ensure there were enough essential supplies.

There were also reports yesterday of hardware stores staying busy with shoppers buying torches, lanterns, camping stoves and matches.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said he had been given an assurance that Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) teams and other organisations across the country will keep Kiwis informed with regular storm updates.

Waka Kotahi, meanwhile, will be providing road and transport updates, while local CDEMs will give local updates in each of their districts.

To keep track of national alerts, people should check the NZ Civil Defence pages.