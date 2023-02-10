Long queues have already formed at supermarkets as householders prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Rose Rasmussen

Aucklanders have rushed to supermarkets this morning to stock up on essentials as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Photos posted to social media show long queues at all tills and the carpark full at Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, which only recently reopened after floods devastated the store late last month.

Rose Rasmussen told the Herald she was lucky to get a parking spot and shoppers faced a long wait, adding that the store was “crazy busy” with queues for checkouts going right through the store.

A video showed a full carpark with others waiting to get in.

Queues were also long at nearby Countdown with bottled water, toilet paper, fruit, veggies and frozen chicken the obvious trolley essentials.

Supermarket bosses said there was plenty of stock and asked shoppers to buy only what they needed.

“Our stores, support centre, and distribution teams are preparing in readiness for what tropical Cyclone Gabrielle brings,” said Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster.

“We have well-honed and practiced business continuity plans and processes, our supply chain is robust and we have stock on hand to ensure there is enough for everyone.”

Wooster urged people to consider others when shopping.

“Please shop only for what you’ll need, this will help make sure everyone gets their fair share when they come to the store.”

Countdown’s managing director Spencer Sonn told the Herald last night North Island stores were a priority and supplies were being transported to more isolated stores.

Hundreds of cartons of essential supplies were already en route ahead of the weekend rush.

“We’re well practised in making sure Kiwis can get the essentials they need in all sorts of different scenarios, from pandemics to natural disasters, and we’ve been working to make sure we’re prepared for any impact from Cyclone Gabrielle, for a few days now,” he said.

The tropical cyclone hurtling toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to more North Island regions, and parts of the South Island.

The latest MetService update now shows the Category 3 Cyclone Gabrielle, packed with 140km/h plus winds and a month’s worth of rain, will now impact from the top of the North Island to the top of the South for the first part of next week.

This afternoon the first monster wave alert was issued with seven-metre waves expected to pound the southeast coast of the North Island on Tuesday night.

Householders were urged to use today to prepare by clearing gutters, securing trampolines and other outdoor items and making sure they had essentials for at least three days.























