In a statement, Allen’s family said they were “heartbroken to announce” his passing early Sunday morning.

19-year-old Brayden Charles Allen was one of three teenagers killed after a car crashed into a Marlborough river on Sunday morning. Photo / NZ Police

“Brayden was the cherished son of Scott Allen and Erin Ellis and was also deeply loved by stepdad Zane Ellis and stepmum Jocelyne Allen,” the statement read.

“He was the most fun-loving, out-of-this-world character who truly lived life to the fullest, and his loss is incomprehensible to us all. The love between a parent and a child is beyond measure, and Brayden filled his parents’ lives with joy, laughter, and endless love.

“The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever bear, and the grief we feel is overwhelming and unimaginable. Brayden’s life was a light in all our lives, and that light will forever remain in our hearts.”

The statement said Allen had a bond “nothing short of extraordinary” with his younger brother Ajani.

“They shared a connection that was deep, unshakable, and uniquely their own. Their relationship was built on love, understanding, and a shared sense of adventure. It was as if the two brothers had their own language, a silent connection that was felt by everyone around them.

“Brayden was more than just a big brother to Ajani—he was his protector, his best friend, and his biggest supporter.”

It said their closeness was “a joy to witness” and a reflection of Allen’s “huge heart and his devotion to those he loved”.

The intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Rd, Tuamarina where a car with five occupants plunged into the river on Sunday morning. Photo / Google

“Brayden passionately embraced the outdoors and lived every moment to the extreme with his adoring sidekick Busta,” the statement continued.

“His adventurous spirit and love for life were infectious, making every moment with him feel larger than life. He had a way of bringing light into any situation, and his ability to lift up others knew no bounds.

“With a heart bigger than he sometimes knew how to handle, Brayden was fiercely loyal and loving to all who were fortunate enough to know him.

“He was, without a doubt, a person whose joy for life and deep care for others left a mark on everyone he met. Brayden’s departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, but we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought into our lives. We will hold on to his memory, his love, and his adventurous spirit forever.”

In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations could be made to the Nelson/Marlborough rescue helicopter.

‘There are no words’: Teenager Jamie Cunningham mourned by family

It comes a day after the family of 19-year-old Jamie Cunningham identified her as another victim.

The Picton teen’s aunt said “there are no words” to describe the tragedy and posted a photo of herself and her daughter on social media.

A cousin also posted about Cunningham’s death.

“Our whānau lost a beautiful soul,” she said.

19-year-old Jamie Cunningham of Picton was also killed in the crash.

Others who knew Cunningham described her as “a beautiful young woman” who would be “missed greatly by all”.

Police said support was being provided to victims’ families and the survivors, who suffered moderate injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

“It really is a tragedy,” Marlborough District Mayor Nadine Taylor said.

“I don’t think anyone can hear news like that and not have their hearts go out to the families. You start the day and your family is all intact and somewhere along the line, the family is going to get news that will change their lives.”

She said the community was with the families of the victims.

It is understood the third victim is another teenage boy from Picton.



