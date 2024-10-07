‘Beautiful soul’ one of three teens killed in Marlborough crash

Three people missing after car crashes into river, NZ Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa, and no tsunami risk after Wellington quake in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The family of one of three teens killed when their car crashed off the road into a river in Marlborough at the weekend have paid tribute to her as investigations continue into the cause of the tragedy.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Rd in Tuamarina north of Blenheim at 1.45am on Sunday.

Five people were in the car and two were able to get out safely, but three were initially missing.

The Police National Dive Squad found the car submerged in the river about noon and confirmed they had found the other three occupants inside.

One of the victims has been identified by family as Jamie Cunningham, 19.