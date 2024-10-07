Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

‘Beautiful soul’ one of three teens killed in Marlborough crash

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Three people missing after car crashes into river, NZ Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa, and no tsunami risk after Wellington quake in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The family of one of three teens killed when their car crashed off the road into a river in Marlborough at the weekend have paid tribute to her as investigations continue into the cause of the tragedy.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Rd in Tuamarina north of Blenheim at 1.45am on Sunday.

Five people were in the car and two were able to get out safely, but three were initially missing.

The Police National Dive Squad found the car submerged in the river about noon and confirmed they had found the other three occupants inside.

One of the victims has been identified by family as Jamie Cunningham, 19.

The Picton teen’s mother said “there are no words” to describe the tragedy and posted a photo of herself and her daughter on social media.

A cousin also posted about Cunningham’s death.

“Our whānau lost a beautiful soul,” she said.

Others who knew Cunningham described her as “a beautiful young woman” who would be “missed greatly by all”.

Police said support was being provided to victims’ families and the survivors, who suffered moderate injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

“It really is a tragedy,” Marlborough District Mayor Nadine Taylor said.

“I don’t think anyone can hear news like that and not have their hearts go out to the families. You start the day and your family is all intact and somewhere along the line, the family is going to get news that will change their lives.”

She said the community was with the families of the victims.

It is understood the two other victims — teenage boys — were also from Picton.

Tributes are being posted for them online by friends.


Save

