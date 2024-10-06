Advertisement
Bodies of three missing people recovered after car plunges into Malborough river

Three people missing after car crashes into river, NZ Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa, and no tsunami risk after Wellington quake in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The bodies of the three people missing after their car crashed off the road into a river in Marlborough overnight have been recovered.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.45am after the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Rd in Tuamarina, just north of Blenheim.

The car had five occupants, and two were able to get out of the car safely. They had moderate injuries and were transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said the Police National Dive Squad was deployed and about midday today located the car submerged in the river.

“Tragically, all three remaining occupants were found deceased in the car.”

The intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road, Tuamarina where a car with five occupants plunged into the river overnight. Photo / Google
“Support is being provided to the families of the deceased, as well as to the two survivors who suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and the road has now reopened.”

Earlier, Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor said it was not yet known who was in the car or where they were from.

“All we know from police is that there were five in the vehicle, two made it out, and three we presume are still in the vehicle because the dive squad is going in, and talking about shutting the road later today to use a crane to lift the vehicle out.”

A resident who lived near the crash site said the car was submerged in the river around 50m north of the Tuamarina bridge.

He said it was the second significant crash on this stretch of road in a few years.

”We had that big truck accident not that long ago. It’s getting quite a name for itself now.”

Seven people were killed in 2022 when the driver of their van crossed the centre line and hit a truck near Mt Pleasant - about 10 minutes’ drive from the Bush Rd crash.

One lane of SH1 was closed with traffic management in place, and a full closure may be required at some point today.

