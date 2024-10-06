The bodies of the three people missing after their car crashed off the road into a river in Marlborough overnight have been recovered.
Emergency services were alerted at 1.45am after the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Rd in Tuamarina, just north of Blenheim.
The car had five occupants, and two were able to get out of the car safely. They had moderate injuries and were transported to hospital.
A police spokesperson said the Police National Dive Squad was deployed and about midday today located the car submerged in the river.
“Tragically, all three remaining occupants were found deceased in the car.”