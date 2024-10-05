Three people missing after car plunges into river in Marlborough

The intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road, Tuamarina, where a car with five occupants plunged into the river overnight. Photo / Google

Three people are missing after a car crashed off the road into a river in Marlborough overnight.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.45am after the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road in Tuamarina, just north of Blenheim.

The car had five occupants, and two were able to get out of the car safely. They had moderate injuries and were transport to hospital.

Three other occupants remained unaccounted for, police said.

The Police National Dive Squad was being deployed and was expected to arrive at Marlborough around midday.