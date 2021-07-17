Tributes and donations pour in for Auckland crash victims: 'He lives in our hearts'

More than $150,000 has been raised for the families of a young Chinese couple who died in a car crash in West Auckland earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

More than $150,000 has been raised for the loved ones of a Chinese couple who died in a car crash in West Auckland last week.

James Huang, 33, and Mao Wen, 33, tragically died when the car they were travelling in collided with a crash on Bringham Creek Rd, Whenuapai, last Friday.

The married pair were from China, had spent several years in New Zealand and were hoping to gain permanent residency here this month.

Huang was an IT engineer, while Wen was an acupuncturist.

Friends of Huang set up an online Givealittle fundraiser in the middle of this week to help raise money for the affected families - it was revealed Huang's family had been "heavily dependent on their son for their finances".

Like Wen's family, his family all remain in China.

"James' family comes from rural Yongzhou City, Hunan Province, with poor economic conditions," the online fundraiser said.

"Since young, his parents have raised money with his family to support James' overseas education fees. As his parents have no source of income, they have been heavily dependent on their son for their finances.

"James and his wife strived very hard in pursuit of success and creating a name for themselves, with the eventual goal of bringing his family over to New Zealand to live a good life."

The pair had recently purchased a house in West Auckland.

The online fundraiser said funds would go to support the families "during this difficult time".

That would include to cover flight tickets to New Zealand, to pay for MIQ once in the country, legal consultants and "support the parents of them with poor economic conditions and bad health conditions".

The Givealittle page said the Huang's family were also seeking volunteers to help with translation for communications with government departments and legal advice over insurance payments.

Friends of Huang paid tribute to him on the page set up to raise money for the two families.

One wrote: "James is very knowledgeable and he believes technology can change the world. He is like a brother and teacher, always giving advice and support.

"He will always live in our hearts and his spirit and legacy will remain in the world of tech."

Another wrote: "It is hard to accept the fact of James and his wife's death. His kindness, hard work, and wisdom left a deep impression on us. James is a geek who dreams to change the world with technology."

And a third wrote: "He is a caring colleague, always resolving disputes during disagreements.

"When another colleague encountered an accident, he donated his annual leave out of goodwill, despite his poor family situation. He also actively participates in public welfare undertakings and provides his codes to programmers all over the world for free, benefiting at least 3000 people."

Huang was driving the car that collided with the truck. Police are investigating the incident.

The pair were critically injured by the time emergency services arrived at the crash. Sadly they both died at the scene.