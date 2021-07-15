Auckland motorway crash: Motorists warned to expect delays

Traffic is banked up as emergency services clear a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

All lanes at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway have been cleared but delays are causing major problems for the morning rush.

Traffic is banked up back to Spaghetti Junction and the Northwestern Motorway link after an accident in the southbound lanes just after the Penrose Rd overbridge at 5am.

As emergency services cleared the wreckage, police warned motorists heading south to expect delays on the Southern Motorway and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash had left southbound lanes blocked just after the Penrose Rd overbridge.

Before 7am it said the lanes had been cleared but motorists would still face delays as congestion eased in the area.

Police said they were alerted to the crash shortly before 5am.

There were no serious injuries but police warned there would be traffic delays for motorists travelling in the southbound lanes.

Those travelling on the motorway were asked to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays as emergency services worked to clear the crash.