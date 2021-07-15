Police release the names of pair involved in fatal Porirua car crash

Homeowner Niraj Prasad was startled when a car crashed into his home. Photo / Nick James

Police have released the names of two young people who died after crashing a car into a Porirua home.

They were Tualauta Tusa, 22, and William Temo, 21, both of Porirua.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Warspite Ave in the suburb of Cannons Creek at about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police said in a statement they extended condolences to the pair's family and friends.

Homeowner Niraj Prasad told the Herald earlier this week he thought there had been an earthquake when the incident happened, because his whole house was shaking.

"Then the lounge floor just ripped apart."

Prasad said the house suffered major damage, particularly the lounge, which was now considered to be unstable.

"There's like four or five pillars underneath that have been broken."

Prasad said the community has been incredibly supportive and he felt sorry for the people in the car.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.