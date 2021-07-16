Two flown to Wellington Hospital after SH1 crash at Te Horo

Two people were flown to Wellington Hospital via Life Flight. Photo / File

Two people have been flown to Wellington Regional Hospital following a crash between a car and a truck on SH1 at Te Horo this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at about 11:20am of a crash on SH 1 at Te Horo, between Te Waka Rd and Old Hautere Rd.

A spokesperson from Wellington Free Ambulance said they treated three patients on the scene, two of whom were transported to hospital via Life Flight.

The third self-transported to the hospital, they said.

The northbound lane was blocked on SH1 at Te Waka Rd but recently reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to be patient as normal traffic show resumes.