By RNZ
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) wants to hear from anyone who saw an Air New Zealand plane on fire at Wellington airport on Sunday, including those on board.
All 40 passengers disembarked on the runway after the plane arriving from Christchurch landed trailing smoke and fire.
Dramatic video posted on social media showed the plane arriving with smoke billowing behind it, and one passenger told RNZ “people were scrambling, terrified”.
TAIC launched an investigation into the cause of the engine fire. A team of investigators were examining the plane, extracting electronic and hard copy data, and interviewing the crew on Monday and Tuesday, senior communications adviser Simon Pleasants said.