The scene at Hamilton's Frankton Station, where a body was found this morning. Photo / Mike Scott

One person is dead after an incident at a Hamilton railway station this morning.

Emergency services were called to Frankton Station around 8.10am and determined the person was dead once they were at the scene.

Police are conducting a scene examination and offering support to those at the scene.

The death is expected to be referred to the coroner.

There was a high presence of emergency services at the scene - including several police cars, and a fire truck.

Police officers could be seen examining the tracks to the east of the station.

St John Ambulance said six vehicles attended the incident at 8:13am today. There were an unknown number of patients.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were called to the scene to assist ambulance staff.

An area has been cordoned off heading to Frankton Station.

Two Hamilton City Council gardeners working in Fraser St were told by an ambulance driver to block off the road and cycleway. The pair were not told why.