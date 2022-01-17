Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen, 42, is wanted by police in connection with a fatal shooting in Mt Roskill on December 23. Photo / Supplied

Police are threatening prosecution of anyone helping a suspect in a fatal Auckland shooting evade officers.

Police are searching for Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen, 42, in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian James on Glass Rd in Mt Roskill on December 23.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police believed "friends and associates" of the man - also known as Angelo - had helped him evade police and could face prosecution as a result.

"The team are working through some possible sightings of Thomsen reported by the public," he said.

"It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when, police find Thomsen. He should either give himself up now or if there is someone who knows where he is, they should contact police.

"Those found to be harbouring Thomsen could well find themselves being prosecuted."

Of Thomsen, Beard said police would continue their search until he was found.

"Our message to Thomsen is that we won't stop looking for him.

"The warrant to arrest gives us the power to enter any address police have reasonable cause to believe he is in."

Police have advised the public not to approach Thomsen if he is seen.

Instead, call police on 111 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.