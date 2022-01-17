A woman and a baby are dead after they were struck by a freight train in Hamilton this morning. Video / Mike Scott

A woman and a baby are dead after being struck by a freight train at a Hamilton railway station this morning.

Emergency services were called to Frankton Station around 8.10am and determined a person was dead once they were at the scene, police initially said.

Police have now confirmed to the Herald that a dead baby was found alongside a dead woman on the tracks.

A police officer inspects the tracks at the scene of a fatal incident at Frankton Station. Photo / Mike Scott

KiwiRail acting group chief executive David Gordon said a member of the public was struck by a freight train just after 8am this morning.

Police had since confirmed the person had died.

"These types of events are deeply traumatic for those involved, and our thoughts are with all those affected," Gordon said.

"In line with our standard practice, our locomotive engineer has been put on leave and will be offered counselling and any other support needed from KiwiRail."

The line remains closed and there will be disruptions to freight services between Hamilton and Tauranga.

Police are conducting a scene examination and offering support to those at the scene.

The death is expected to be referred to the coroner.

There was a high presence of emergency services at the scene - including several police cars, and a fire truck.

Police officers could be seen examining the tracks to the east of the station.

The scene at Hamilton's Frankton Station, where a body was found this morning. Photo / Mike Scott

St John Ambulance said six vehicles attended the incident at 8:13am today. There were an unknown number of patients.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were called to the scene to assist ambulance staff.

An area has been cordoned off heading to Frankton Station.

Two Hamilton City Council gardeners working in Fraser St were told by an ambulance driver to block off the road and cycleway. The pair were not told why.