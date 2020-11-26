Traffic havoc: Northern Motorway toll road closed after crash

A section of Auckland's Northern Motorway is closed, with a line of snaking cars being diverted to a detour, due to a vehicle crash.
A crash on the Puhoi to Orewa toll road near the Grand Drive overbridge has closed part of the Northern Motorway southbound.
Traffic is being diverted off the Grand Drive off-ramp.
Waka Kotahi NZTA has warned motorists to expect delays.
A photo of the scene shows a tail of traffic, built up bumper to bumper.
Emergency services are on the scene and directing traffic to the detour route.