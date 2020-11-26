Traffic havoc: Northern Motorway toll road closed after crash

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper after a crash closed a section of the Northern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A section of Auckland's Northern Motorway is closed, with a line of snaking cars being diverted to a detour, due to a vehicle crash.



A crash on the Puhoi to Orewa toll road near the Grand Drive overbridge has closed part of the Northern Motorway southbound.

Traffic is being diverted off the Grand Drive off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has warned motorists to expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:30PM

A photo of the scene shows a tail of traffic, built up bumper to bumper.

Emergency services are on the scene and directing traffic to the detour route.