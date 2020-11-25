Pedestrian and driver killed in separate incidents in Auckland

A crash is blocking the middle lane on the northwestern motorway just before St Lukes. Image / NZTA

Two people have died in two different incidents on Auckland's roads this morning.

Emergency services were called to a section of Mill Rd, in Helensville, after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle about 5.30am.

A northern fire communications spokesman said the person was initially in a critical condition.

But police confirmed later that the pedestrian had died at the scene.

The incident happened on Mill Rd, in Helensville, and saw the partial closure of the road between Parkhurst Rd and Pūriri St.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

On the other side of town, on the southern motorway after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, a serious crash was reported at 8.10am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert saying the crash was blocking two lanes.

People in the area were told to delay their journeys and to expect delays in both directions.

A crash on Auckland's SH1 this morning is causing long delays. Image / NZTA

Motorists in the area were also advised to consider using SH20 - via the Waterview Tunnel - as an alternative route between the city and Manukau.

Just before 1pm, police told the Herald in a statement: "We can confirm a person has died following the earlier incident this morning.

"At this stage, it is believed the driver has suffered a medical event and sadly passed away at the scene."

The incidents were among several crashes and breakdowns that affected the Auckland motorway network early today.

Transport authorities reported a crash on the north-western motorway just before 9.30am. The crash happened near the St Lukes Rd overbridge.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, EASTBOUND - 9:25AM

A crash is blocking one middle lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd overbridge. Pass either side with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LgBzBCNOm1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 25, 2020

Motorists are being urged to be careful while emergency services respond to the incident.

"Pass either side with care and expect delays."

Earlier, a breakdown heading northbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge also caused delays after it was first reported at 8.55am.

It was cleared by 9.10am, however.

Just before 10am, the Auckland Motorways traffic dashboard reported it was taking about an hour to get from Albany to Manukau - via SH18/16/20.

That journey normally takes about half-an-hour, transport authorities say.