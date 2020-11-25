Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Helensville, Auckland

A pedestrian has been struck on Mill Rd in Helensville, Auckland, early this morning. Image / Google

A pedestrian has been killed north west of Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Mill Rd in Helensville.

Police confirmed just after 8am that a pedestrian initially said to be in a critical condition had since died at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been notified, a spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed they were called to the scene at 5.32am after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

A person was said to be a status one - in a critical condition - he said.

A Helensville fire crew remains at the site to help police with managing traffic, as part of the road has now been closed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via Twitter at 6am.

SH16 HELENSVILLE - ROAD CLOSED - 6:00AM

"Due to a serious incident, SH16 is now closed within Helensville (Mill Rd is closed between Parkhurst Rd and Kōwhai St).

"Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour."