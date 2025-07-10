Advertisement
Sport Integrity Commission handles 283 complaints in first year

RNZ
4 mins to read

Amanda Anisimova will meet Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon women's tennis singles final, Clayton Lewis has changed his plea to guilty for involvement in spot-fixing.
New Zealand’s independent sports watchdog has fielded hundreds of complaints in its first year, many about bullying and abuse.

The Sport Integrity Commission was established in July 2024 after a decade of damning reviews exposed serious gaps in how high-performance sport addressed athlete welfare and integrity concerns.

Among is providing impartial resolution of complaints and disputes. The agency also has the power to investigate sports bodies in cases of “complex or systemic threats to integrity”.

