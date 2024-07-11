Whetu Te Hiko at his sentencing in 2007. Photo / NZME
It’s been nearly 18 years since 66-year-old Tokoroa school teacher Lois Dear was strangled to death in her classroom on a Sunday morning. Her killer, Whetu Te Hiko, today went before the New Zealand Parole Board and explained in more detail why he did it. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha was granted permission to attend the hearing.
Lois Dear’s murderer Whetu Te Hiko says his heart feels rotten, he is scum, he hates himself and he is “happy to die” in prison.
He says he needs to “sit with the hurt” for longer to respect the pain he inflicted on Dear’s family when, at age 23, he suffocated the beloved primary school teacher with a sweatshirt and left her dead in her Tokoroa classroom on July 16, 2006.
Te Hiko, now 41 years old, broke down in tears today before three members of a Parole Board panel as he explained why he hadn’t engaged in any psychological help since being jailed.
Te Hiko was eligible for parole for the first time after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for Dear’s murder with a non-parole period of 18 years.
Te Hiko overpowered her in her classroom, punched and kicked her and eventually suffocated her on the floor. Her dumped car was found shortly after her death and police arrested him after an eight-day manhunt.
It was revealed at Te Hiko’s sentencing that Dear was found in a position that indicated sexual offending.
At today’s hearing, Trendle summarised victims’ submissions to the Parole Board and asked Te Hiko for his views on what they said.
He said they tore him apart.
“To my victim, to her ancestors and to my ancestors, I’m so so sorry. I didn’t want to come here today. I am happy to die here … I hate myself for everything that I’ve put everyone through.”
“From the first words I read, I was broken, I could feel their pain and I could feel what they were going through. I am used to pain and hurt and when other people are hurting I just want to help them.”
Te Hiko said he wished he could change it.
“I can’t change the outcome but in my heart, I just feel rotten.”
He said he felt “shattered” and hated himself. He had rejected help because he did not feel he deserved to be cared about – and he had felt the same way his “entire lag”.
“I was scum of the earth, meant nothing to nobody … I have never cared about getting out of jail. I don’t want to hurt anybody.”
He told the panel he had not read a psychological report prepared about him and despite having it read to him, he had blocked out of his mind the steps it suggested he should take to make improvements.
“My sorry and hurt is for the family, I can find things to distract myself and get on with my day but they are still hurting ... To hear their raw hurt means more than some report that talks about me.”
Asked what he saw in his future, Te Hiko said he liked weaving, carving and teaching music to others.
He was asked if he would engage with a psychologist in September to explore if he was ready to move to the next stage of rehabilitation.
Te Hiko said he did not want to rush the process.
Brinded asked if he would accept the help being offered to him.
Te Hiko replied: “I just want to sit with the pain in a healthy way. I think the hurt and pain deserves respect. It deserves everything that I am so sorry for.”