Whetu Te Hiko (left) murdered Tokoroa teacher Lois Dear and John Wharekura (right) murdered Rotorua woman Tanya Burr. Both are eligible for parole in the coming months. Photo / NZME

The murders of two women by strangers in separate cases rocked New Zealanders in the early 2000s. They happened in places where the women should have been safe – a school classroom and at home. Now the killers of Tokoroa teacher Lois Dear and young pregnant Rotorua woman Tania Burr want out of jail. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha talks to family members of Burr and Dear as parole hearing dates loom for Whetu Te Hiko and John Wharekura.

For Coromandel truck driver Kevin McNeil, his message to the New Zealand Parole Board deciding the fate of his mother’s killer is simple.

“I don’t want to see that prick out on the streets.”

Lois Dear was murdered in her Tokoroa classroom in July 2006.

Lois Dear was killed in her Strathmore School classroom by Whetu Te Hiko on July 16, 2006. It was a Sunday morning and she went in to prepare for her lessons that week.

Te Hiko was walking past the school, still drunk from the night before. He saw Dear’s car pull up and tried to to steal it.

Dear spotted him and threatened to call police. Te Hiko overpowered her in her classroom, punched and kicked her and eventually suffocated her on the floor with her sweatshirt.

Whetu Te Hiko is eligible for parole in July. Photo / Alan Gibson

It was revealed at Te Hiko’s sentencing that Dear, 66, was found with her trousers removed, underwear lowered down to one ankle and her top lifted.

Her dumped car was found shortly after her death and police arrested Te Hiko, 23, after an eight-day manhunt.

A large crowd of angry bystanders lined the street and yelled abuse as police walked Te Hiko – dressed in a boiler suit with a hood over his head – to his first appearance in the Tokoroa District Court.

On July 11, Te Hiko becomes eligible for parole for the first time after being sentenced to life imprisonment for murder with a non-parole period of 18 years.

Tanya Burr, 21, was in the early stages of pregnancy when she was stabbed to death in her Hilda St flat by John Wharekura.

For Palmerston North woman Val Burr, 71, the parole hearing process is one she’s used to. She dreads each August as she once again faces begging a panel of people not to let her daughter’s killer out of jail.

On September 15, 2002, 16-year-old John Wharekura knocked on the door of Tanya Burr’s Hilda St flat and asked her for a piece of paper and pen, supposedly to write a note for a friend in a neighbouring flat.

When the 21-year-old turned, he went inside and stabbed her 15 times. At the time, he was one of New Zealand’s youngest killers and had an undiagnosed psychosis.

John Wharekura was 16 when he killed Tanya Burr, making him one of New Zealand's youngest killers at the time. Photo / NZME

He was freed in 2018 following his 14-year non-parole period but recalled the following year after problems with adhering to parole conditions and his mental health. He has since been convicted of assault offences in prison.

In 2021, he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm relating to an assault on another prisoner. The Auckland District Court confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post no conviction was entered because he had an insanity defence.

The impact of Lois Dear’s murder

McNeil said he would not attend the parole hearing because he did not want to lay eyes on Te Hiko or hear his arguments for wanting to be freed. Other family members would attend.

In his view: “It’s not easy to take. He’s a mongrel.”

McNeil said he believed Te Hiko “should be held inside longer”.

He was not confident Te Hiko was a changed man or would have the right family support, especially knowing his brother and uncle were both also jailed for killing women.

Kevin McNeil with a photo of his mother Lois Dear. Photo / NZME

His sibling Hamuera Te Hiko was jailed for 14 years for killing his wife, Eliza, after he sexually violated, hit and bit her in Putaruru in 2000. Their uncle Jamie Te Hiko was sentenced to life for bashing his partner, Queenie Thompson, to death at their home in Ātiamuri in 2016.

“There are a lot of people who shouldn’t be breathing the same air as us,” McNeil said.

In the 18 months following his mother’s death, McNeil became an outspoken justice campaigner, meeting with politicians, including then-prime minister Sir John Key, and becoming linked with the Sensible Sentencing Trust.

He said it eventually started to consume him and he had to let it go.