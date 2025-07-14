Jack stood on the steps of Parliament’s forecourt to read a letter to the crowd of supporters and media, starting with his pepeha (reciting of his ancestors).

They were the same steps he stood on with his mother, Mawera Karetai, five years ago when they were part of a group petitioning to abolish the referendum on Māori wards.

The law was passed by the former Labour Government in 2022.

Last year, the Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Bill passed its third reading, requiring councils that established Māori wards without polling residents first to hold a binding poll at this year’s elections.

Jack Karetai-Barrett (centre) on the steps of Parliament with Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (left) and Opposition leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Te Upoko o Te Ika Radio

Jack said the kete (bag) that was used to carry the petition to Wellington in 2020 hangs on the wall in their home as a daily reminder of their responsibility.

“I stand here today as a rangatahi [young] Māori who believes in the power of our voices and the strength of our communities,” Jack told the crowd last Wednesday.

He said he wanted Aotearoa and its leaders to hear the call for Māori wards and why they mattered to the next generation.

“I rode for my whānau; I want my future children to grow up in a country where their voices are heard in every council all over Aotearoa.

“I rode for my tūpuna [ancestors], who signed Te Tiriti in good faith. Our ancestors fought for our rights. I rode so their struggles aren’t forgotten.

“I rode for our future. Māori wards mean real representation. They mean decisions about our lives are made with us, not just about us.”

Along the 10-day journey, Jack met kaumātua (older people) and rangatahi who shared their stories with him, and he said he was cheered on in towns by Māori and Pākehā alike.

He said the journey was not easy, with inclement weather soaking him to the bones at times, but it allowed him to see the whenua’s [land’s] beauty and people’s strength.

He said it was about taking action to start change.

“This is my message to our leaders: Māori wards are not just a political issue. They are about justice, equality and honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“We need seats at the table, not just as a token, but as partners.

“And to my fellow rangatahi, don’t wait for someone else to make change. Stand up, speak out and ride your own journey, whatever that looks like.”

Hipkins said Jack’s journey sent a powerful message, noting that his leadership on the issue should be acknowledged and celebrated.

He said the Labour Party’s position on Māori wards was simple – they should be treated the same as the establishment of any other wards by councils.

Jack Karetai-Barrett (front, centre) with his whānau and supporters in Wellington, including Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins (to his right). Photo / Te Upoko o Te Ika Radio

“If [the] council wants to establish a rural ward, they don’t have to have a referendum. If they want to change the number of wards they’ve got, they don’t have to have a referendum.

“If they want to establish community boards or community committees, they don’t have to have a referendum.

“So why do they have to have a referendum around Māori wards?”

Hipkins described it as discriminatory and said local communities should be allowed to decide what was best for them.

He said the country also didn’t hear enough from young people in Parliament or around the council table, and he looked forward to seeing what Jack did next.

“We need to do much better as a country to make sure our young people’s voices are heard in all of our democratic institutions.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau was there with Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori ward councillor Nīkau Wi Neera.

“We know this referendum is completely unnecessary and damaging and does no good for Aotearoa.”

She said Jack had courage, bravery and drive.

“I just want to thank you.

“I thank you for your passion, I thank you for your drive, I thank you for this kaupapa [purpose] and know that you will always be part of the Wellington whānau.”

Whakatāne Māori ward councillor Toni Boynton was with Jack and his mum when they delivered the petition to Parliament in 2020, and she was back again on Wednesday to support him.

She said Jack wove the strands of all the rohe (regions) he passed through on his bike ride to enable the kaupapa to be heard and to raise awareness for young people like himself.

She noted the absence of any members of the coalition Government.

Jack was on the return journey home yesterday, by car, stopping in Taupō to refuel with a spicy chicken burger from Popeyes.

He’ll be at work this weekend and then it’s back to school on Monday, but sometime in the future, he reckons he’ll cycle the length of New Zealand on Te Araroa Trail.

Jack said by that point, the Māori wards fight will be over, but he will be sure to find another cause worthy of the journey.