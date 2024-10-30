Judge Bonnar allowed Bakulich and her lawyer until 5pm today to file an appeal against his decision to decline name suppression. The High Court confirmed to the Herald it had not received any notice of appeal.
It follows an exclusive Herald investigation into claims that as a Tipene Funerals employee, Bakulich fleeced her grieving clients by putting their dead relatives in black plastic rubbish bags instead of the coffins they had paid for.
Affected families found out when Cyclone Gabrielle forced the disinterment of the bodies from the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland.
Baldwin said the police investigation would continue, and he could not rule out further charges.
After Bakulich’s first appearance, families affected by her alleged misconduct told the Herald they were pleased she had been arrested and put before the court, but felt they had been left in the dark by Tipene Funerals.
One woman claiming to have been impacted by Bakulich’s alleged offending told the Herald, “I still honestly believe Tipene have some responsibility.”
She said: “They seem to be blaming it all on Fiona.”
Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene has encouraged anyone with concerns about their former employee to report it to police.
He said his former employee worked for Tipene Funerals as a funeral director for seven years.
“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.
Baldwin has asked anyone with concerns about inappropriate or dishonest behaviour in relation to this case to call police on 105 and quote file number 240808/8008.