Fiona Bakulich (inset top) was employed by Francis Tipene (inset bottom) at Tipene Funerals, but it has been revealed Bakulich swindled her clients by improperly interring their dead relatives in the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery. Photos / Michael Craig, Dean Purcell
Tipene Funerals reported Fiona Bakulich to NZ Police in March for allegedly defrauding clients.
Police dropped the investigation due to insufficient evidence.
Bakulich is accused of mishandling bodies and charging for unrequired services.
More families are coming forward alleging they were swindled.
“[She said] there must be some kind of mistake, that it happens all the time … she said she would talk to the people in finance.”
Communication stopped the next day, she said, which is when she approached Tipene Funerals.
It was only then that she realised just how much money she had been allegedly swindled out of.
“I just cried.”
Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she felt her experience with Bakulich after the sudden death of her mum was “horrible”.
When her mum died in 2017, she had never experienced such a significant loss. When she googled a celebrant, Bakulich was the first name that came up.
She also claimed Bakulich said her family had damaged the window of a neighbouring property and caused other damage to the funeral home. When they asked for proof, Bakulich refused to show any.
“We ended up just paying it ... she would call us up crying when we refused and we had too much to deal with already.”
She said she made it clear to Bakulich her family did not have a lot of money for the service and wanted to do things cost-effectively.
She said she was shocked when she saw the $15,000 price tag for the funeral and burial of her mother.
Money was the least of her worries though, she said, when she realised Bakulich had lost an original photo of her mum – her favourite one.
Police aware of complaints
The Herald has sighted a March 2024 report to police from Tipene Funerals alleging Bakulich “fraudulently obtained cash ... for her own personal gain”.
Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene told the Herald after Bakulich left the business, a family came forward earlier this year with concerns about unethical and fraudulent behaviour.
“Tipene Funerals again apologised unreservedly, reimbursed the family and reported it to the police,” Tipene said.
“We are truly sorry for the pain and sorrow that the actions of this former employee have caused to the families involved.
“Given the new information that has come to light, we have again raised these matters with the police and will do everything in our power to assist them with their investigation.”
Tipene said they encourage anyone with concerns about Bakulich’s behaviour to report it to police.
“Tipene Funerals has handed all information known to us to the police and we cannot comment any further.”
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said the complaints to police “involved relatively small amounts of cash being taken from a business”.
Bolton said cash transactions were “notoriously” difficult to investigate and that police had abandoned investigations into the fraud claims due to insufficient evidence.
“This assessment is made on all available lines of inquiry set against the Solicitor-General’s guidelines for prosecution. In any investigation, police must apply these guidelines, particularly around meeting an evidential sufficiency test.
“While we appreciate this position may be frustrating for any victim, the test requires sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.
“Police will always consider new information as it comes to hand for any further appropriate action. Police do investigate fraud relating to ex-employees. These usually relate to large sums of traceable financial transactions,” Bolton said.
“Another avenue that is available for smaller debts is the Disputes Tribunal, that require a lesser burden of proof and can hear cases of financial loss up to $30,000.”
Bodies of prominent Auckland Samoans ‘treated like rubbish’
It comes after scathing allegations that Bakulich swindled other grieving clients and put their dead relatives in plastic rubbish bags instead of the coffins they had paid for.
When Cyclone Gabrielle hit last March, the public mausoleum where the bodies were interred at Auckland Council-run Waikumete Cemetery was damaged and needed repairs. The bereft families’ relatives needed to be disinterred for this to go ahead.
In mausoleums, each body is placed inside a vault. Disinterments involve removing each body from its vault and the families can be present for this.
“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one relative told the Herald.
“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”
Tipene said: “We unreservedly apologise for the distress their actions have caused the families involved. I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow that this has caused those affected.”
He said his “former employee” worked for Tipene Funerals as a funeral director for seven years.
“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.
When he first learned Bakulich “had not followed proper procedure”, Tipene said his immediate priority was to apologise to affected families “and do everything in my power to put this right”.
The Herald has made numerous attempts to contact Bakulich. Her brother Nicholas Bakulich, chairman of the Panmure-Ōtāhuhu local board in Auckland, earlier told the Herald the family had supported Fiona Bakulich through “some things”.
“It [the allegations] are between the funeral home and the families.”
