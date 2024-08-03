“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one relative told the Herald.

“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”

The pain struck deep for the affected families, as they had trusted Bakulich to handle the interment of their relatives with the utmost cultural respect.

“We were burnt by one of our own people.”

Families robbed of their final goodbyes, charged for coffins never delivered

Auckland Council told the Herald bodies interred in the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery needed to be hermetically sealed with either zinc, stainless steel, tin or copper inner coffins inside wooden caskets.

The families each paid $3000 to Bakulich and Tipene Funerals for the zinc-lined coffins.

They also expected they would be able to farewell their dead loved ones in culturally significant final viewings at home before their coffins were to be sealed and interred in the mausoleum the next day.

However, the families claimed Bakulich did not allow them the opportunity to pay their final respects, keeping their dead relatives at the funeral home instead - where they were put in rubbish bags without their knowledge.

“A lot of us have been deprived and robbed of the last night with our loved ones - you know, when we would sing around the body. We just felt so betrayed, ripped off and short-changed by one of our own,” an affected relative said.

“Francis [Tipene] claimed he had no idea Fiona was doing all this. When I addressed it with Francis later down the track he goes, ‘Oh no, the normal procedure is when they go to line the body [in the inner coffin], it’s the final farewell’.

“But none of us were offered that. The body was just taken from the church.”

The situation has left the grieving families racked with guilt and shame: “A lot of us are just too embarrassed to even talk about it because we were just beyond hurt.

“We were also really upset that it was sort of swept under the rug - but it’s major.”

‘We have fallen short’ - Francis Tipene

Francis Tipene and his wife Kaiora are the sole directors and shareholders of Tipene Funerals Limited and starred in The Casketeers, which has been running since 2018. Radio New Zealand has called the show “an unexpected runaway success” and the Spinoff said it was “an instant Kiwi classic”.

Tipene told the Herald his company “deeply regrets the actions taken by its former employee”.

Tipene said: “We unreservedly apologise for the distress their actions have caused the families involved. I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow that this has caused those affected.”

He said his “former employee” worked for Tipene Funerals as a funeral director for seven years.

“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.

When he first learned Bakulich “had not followed proper procedure”, Tipene said his immediate priority was to apologise to affected families “and do everything in my power to put this right”.

Tipene said: “Tipene Funerals prides itself on its professionalism and integrity, and our families need to have the utmost trust and confidence in our ability to ensure their loved ones are treated with dignity and respect.

“And in this instance, we have fallen short.”

Letters were sent to families offering compensation, including an offer to have other deceased relatives’ bodies disinterred from graves and placed inside the mausoleum for free.

Tipene said he had “put procedures in place” to ensure similar incidents would not happen.

He no longer employed Bakulich.

The Herald has made numerous attempts to contact Bakulich. Her brother, Nicholas Bakulich, the chairman of the Panmure-Ōtāhuhu local board in Auckland, told the Herald the family had supported Fiona Bakulich through “some things”.

“It [the allegations] are between the funeral home and the families.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.












































