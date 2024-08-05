Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Funding agencies confirm The Casketeers star Fiona Bakulich won’t appear in new TV series - Media Insider

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Fiona Bakulich, left, with Francis and Kaiora Tipene in a promotional image for The Casketeers TV show.

Fiona Bakulich, left, with Francis and Kaiora Tipene in a promotional image for The Casketeers TV show.

A Government funding agency behind The Casketeers TV show says it is “deeply concerned” about allegations made against a former employee of the funeral business at the centre of the series.

A second

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business