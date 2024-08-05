Tipene Funerals owner Francis Tipene said his company deeply regretted “the actions” of its “former employee”.

“We unreservedly apologise for the distress their actions have caused the families involved. I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow that this has caused those affected.”

Bakulich featured prominently in the first six seasons of The Casketeers but is not involved in the latest series, The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the Globe, currently in production and slated to appear on TVNZ1.

Francis and Kaiora Tipene with two other stars of their TV series The Casketeers, Fiona Tania Bakulich (left) and Fatafehi Tamale.

“Te Māngai Pāho was deeply concerned to learn of the allegations made against a former employee at Tipene Funerals,” said Te Māngai Pāho chief executive Larry Parr.

“We also acknowledge that this is an incredibly distressing time for the whānau involved. Te Māngai Pāho was made aware of the matter from Great Southern Television just over a week ago.

“While Te Māngai Pāho has little input into production decisions, we have been assured by Great Southern Television that the former employee will not appear in the upcoming series.”

Parr said Te Māngai Pāho was confident that Great Southern Television (GSTV) had “good processes in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all cast, crew and whānau on their productions”.

Former Tipene Funerals funeral director Fiona Bakulich.

A NZ on Air spokeswoman said the agency was contacted by GSTV just under a fortnight ago.

“The statement Tipene Funerals prepared for the Herald was shared with us.

“We acknowledge this is a deeply distressing issue for the whānau. NZ on Air has been assured the former staffer is not involved in any content currently in production.

“NZ on Air has no editorial control of content, and no involvement in employment matters.”

GSTV chief executive Cate Calver said Tipene Funerals had made the production company aware of the allegations.

It was a matter between the company, the employee and the company’s customers, she said.

“As such we have had no direct involvement. The former employee has no association with the series we currently have in production... which is proceeding well.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. We feel great sympathy for the families affected first and foremost, and then, as documentary makers, we have a deep respect for the Tipenes and their absolute commitment to serving the community and the professional integrity they exhibit.”

A screenshot from Tipene Funerals' website in late May - Fiona Bakulich's image and details were removed at that time.

In its funding decision announced in April last year, NZ on Air and Te Māngai Pāho said the new series “will follow Kaiora and Francis Tipene as they discover the deeply held traditions and rituals of death and dying from different cultures around the world”.

Bakulich was still appearing on Tipene Funerals’ website in May. Her profile and image were removed in late May. In late June, another image of her in a group photograph was also removed.

Attempts by the Herald to contact Bakulich have been unsuccessful.

The Herald’s Raphael Franks reported on Sunday that families had discovered the issue when the bodies of their loved ones had to be disinterred at Auckland Council-run Waikumete Cemetery’s public mausoleum following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The council said bodies interred in a mausoleum needed to be hermetically sealed with either zinc, stainless steel, tin or copper inner coffins inside wooden caskets.

The mausolea at Waikumete Cemetery in west Auckland, showing the city in the background. Photo / Michael Craig

Families can be present for disinterments which involve removing each body from its vault. It was during this process that plastic bags were discovered.

“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one family member said.

Families had each paid $3000 for zinc-lined coffins.

Franks reported that the situation had left grieving families feeling guilty, ashamed and betrayed.

“A lot of us are just too embarrassed to even talk about it because we were just beyond hurt,” said one relative.

“We were also really upset that it was sort of swept under the rug - but it’s major.”





